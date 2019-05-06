Harry Styles Just Wore a Sheer Jumpsuit to the Met Gala, and OMG, He Looks So Good

In case you've missed it, Harry Styles has, for lack of a better word, style. Whenever we spot the former boy bander out and about, he's wearing something slightly extra but oh-so-good: A full floral suit, a leopard shirt, a white button-up with a Victorian-type neck-tie, etc. His overall vibe and Gucci connections perfectly fall in line with this year's Met Gala theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion", and as a co-chair, we fully expected him to go all out. Which he did, obviously, in an elaborate high-waisted black Gucci jumpsuit that included a ruffled sheer blouse.

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

While the ladies tend to steal the show on the pink carpet, Harry definitely shined as he arrived at the event. Sexy pirate-esque jumpsuit aside, he also completed the look with a single pearl earring, heeled boots, polished nails, and a set of rings on both hands.

There's no doubt in our mind that we'll be talking about this ensemble for years to come.