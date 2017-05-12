Harry Styles's Fashion Transformation, from Popped Collars to Statement Suits

Harry Styles has a thing for retro, rock and roll-inspired printed suits, shirts, and trousers. For the singer, no print is off-limits (especially if it's of the floral variety), no pant is too flared, and no heeled shoe too high.

Exhibit A: when Styles celebrated the release of his first solo album today, May 12, with a listening party on a BBC radio show. He wore an eye-catching plaid suit and a strategically unbuttoned button-up shirt for the appearance. But the exposed chest and bright patterns weren't the only elements that caught our eye: The singer also wore high-heeled Gucci loafers ($795; net-a-porter.com) for a little lift.

Getty

While Styles now favors Gucci's nostalgia-fueled designs and Saint Laurent pieces with a '70s rockstar vibe, the singer wasn't always so fearless with his sartorial choices. Back in the early days of One Direction, the boy band member kept things simple and classic with polos, blazers, and sneakers.

VIDEO: Harry Styles's Epic Hair Transformation Through the Years

Below, take a look at the singer's evolution from preppy boy bander to fashion risk-taker, and unofficial Gucci mascot.