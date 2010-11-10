Some of the magic of Harry Potter is watching the three main actors grow in sync with their characters. "We've changed so much, it's unreal," Daniel Radcliffe told Entertainment Weekly. Just as Harry went from a scrawny orphan stashed under a staircase to a powerful defender of a nation of wizards, Radcliffe has grown from a precocious 11-year-old boy to a multi-talented 22-year-old man.



Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001

Radcliffe was hand-picked by director Chris Columbus to play the dark-haired, green-eyed boy wizard. Although the messy mop top was all his, the required eye color came courtesy of special effects.