Five InStyle Editors Just Bought this Shirt from New Line Secular

Every once in a while an item of clothing comes along that's so good, it cuts across personal style genres. Such is the case with this shirt, the Harley from new line Secular, which had no less than five people committing to order it when I wore it for the first time—a true testament to its universal appeal.

There was creative director Rina, who traffics in tasteful classics; style director and minimalist with a sporty twist Ali; market editor and stylistic cousin to Margot Tenenbaum Kristina; photo director Lisa, who's got a '90s, indie thing going on; and fashion and beauty editor-at-large Kahlana, whose brand of glamour is so cool, even Rihanna regrams her. And then there's me: part '60s rocker, part '70s Parisienne, part '80s mom.

Secular is designed by Margaret Maldonado of L'Agence fame (where she is still a partner) and is currently sold exclusively at the expertly edited online boutique The Dreslyn. The wares, which retail from $150 to $255, are delivered in rolling batches on a "buy now, wear now" basis, and are crafted from gorgeous Italian cotton poplin and Japanese lace. As a whole, the collection features plenty of inventive takes on the shirting trend, including outsize proportions and feminine details.

See (and buy!) the Harley top in both blue and white below, along with the rest of the standout pieces.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own