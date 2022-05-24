Shoppers Say This $36 Off-the-Shoulder Dress Is "Cool Enough for Summer"
With Memorial Day weekend coming up in just a matter of days, now is your last chance to get your outfit ready for any upcoming gatherings you have planned. Whether you're keeping it lowkey with family and friends or attending a more formal holiday party, you'll need a breezy dress to keep you cool in the summer heat. Amazon shoppers especially love this Happy Sailed off-the-shoulder dress, and it's on sale for $36.
The popular summer dress comes in 18 colors and patterns and sizes small through extra-large. It has an elastic off-the-shoulder neckline, short sleeves with ruffle details, an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, buttons down the front, and a ruffled high-low hemline. It's made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester and spandex that a shopper said "feels very high quality."
Shop now: $36 (Originally $43); amazon.com
Given its simple silhouette, this dress can easily be worn for a wide range of occasions. To run errands or grab a casual lunch, wear it with a pair of white sneakers and a catch-all tote. For a laid-back get-together with friends, style the dress with flat sandals and a denim jacket. And for a night out, throw on the dress with heeled sandals, hoop earrings, and a clutch — the styling possibilities are truly endless.
In the reviews section, many shoppers raved about how comfortable they felt in the dress. One person said it felt like they were "wearing a cozy T-shirt," while a second reviewer confirmed that "the sleeves do not ride up my shoulders and stay in place." A third customer said the dress is "cool enough for summer" and warned shoppers that they'll "get a lot of compliments."
If you ask us, you can never have too many flowy summer dresses, and the $36 price tag on the Happy Sailed off-the-shoulder one is just right. Check out more colors and patterns available on Amazon, below.