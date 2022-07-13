Fashion The Sexy, Stretchy Underwear Jennifer Aniston and I Both Wear Is Up to 40% Off for a Few More Hours There are 7 hours left to get Hanky Panky thongs at a discount. By Christina Butan Christina Butan Instagram Christina Butan is an Ecommerce and news writer with five years of experience. She focuses on fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle and celebrity commerce content and strategy for InStyle and PEOPLE. Before covering all things shopping, she was an editorial assistant and freelance writer at PEOPLE for two years, where she fact-checked limited edition print issues, reported on celebrity news, the royals, pop culture, and more. Her writing has also appeared on Real Simple, Health, Travel + Leisure, among other digital publications. She is a graduate of SUNY Purchase, where she was awarded the Peter Keller Journalism Prize. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 13, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Instagram @hankypanky I wouldn't say I have a ton in common with A-listers, but sometimes, we just happen to wear the same underwear. When it comes to sexy, stretchy undies that feel like nothing and look good, too, Jennifer Aniston and I have one recommendation for you: Hanky Panky. The best part? The brand's iconic thongs are on sale for Prime Day — but only for a few more hours. Aniston cheekily revealed that she wears Hanky Panky intimates back in 2020 during a Q&A with Sandra Bullock for Interview magazine. The brand is best known for its Original Rise Thong, which is so popular, it sells every 10 seconds, according to data from last year. Courtesy Shop now: $44 (Originally $69); amazon.com I own a few of the colorful, lacey intimates, and fully understand why people love them so much — they really are one of the most comfortable thongs I've ever slipped on. Made from a super-stretchy nylon and spandex blend with a 100 percent Supima cotton gusset, they come in a variety of fun patterns and colors. While the one-size-fits-all sizing can be intimidating at first (the brand says the undies fit anyone from size 4 to 14), I can attest that they fit perfectly as an average size 8. Hanky Panky has even sold me on lacey fabric; I usually stay away from it since it tends to be scratchy and uncomfortable, but the brand's lace is surprisingly super soft. Courtesy Shop now: $44 (Originally $75); amazon.com Thousands of shoppers across online retailers agree that Hanky Panky thongs are "extremely comfortable" — so much so that they're the "only underwear" they'll buy moving forward. One customer even said that they work well as an "after-wax panty," while a "60-something [year-old] woman" called them "absolutely luscious." A three-pack of Hanky Panky thongs usually costs $66 to $75, but you can add one to your cart for just $44 — that's up to 41 percent off — until Prime Day is over at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. Hopefully you're convinced to add a pack (or two) of Hanky Panky thongs to your Amazon cart, because we may not see them on sale again for months. Courtesy Shop now: $44 (Originally $69); amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $44 (Originally $66); amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $44 (Originally $75); amazon.com Shop More Prime Day 2022 Deals I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Last-Minute Prime Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart Amazon Prime Day Is Full of Under-$50 Fashion Deals — These Are the 10 Best Starting at $9 The Face-Sculpting Tool Used by Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and More Celebrities Is 31% Off Today Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit