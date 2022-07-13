The Sexy, Stretchy Underwear Jennifer Aniston and I Both Wear Is Up to 40% Off for a Few More Hours

I wouldn't say I have a ton in common with A-listers, but sometimes, we just happen to wear the same underwear. When it comes to sexy, stretchy undies that feel like nothing and look good, too, Jennifer Aniston and I have one recommendation for you: Hanky Panky. The best part? The brand's iconic thongs are on sale for Prime Day — but only for a few more hours.

Aniston cheekily revealed that she wears Hanky Panky intimates back in 2020 during a Q&A with Sandra Bullock for Interview magazine. The brand is best known for its Original Rise Thong, which is so popular, it sells every 10 seconds, according to data from last year.

Courtesy

Shop now: $44 (Originally $69); amazon.com

I own a few of the colorful, lacey intimates, and fully understand why people love them so much — they really are one of the most comfortable thongs I've ever slipped on. Made from a super-stretchy nylon and spandex blend with a 100 percent Supima cotton gusset, they come in a variety of fun patterns and colors. While the one-size-fits-all sizing can be intimidating at first (the brand says the undies fit anyone from size 4 to 14), I can attest that they fit perfectly as an average size 8. Hanky Panky has even sold me on lacey fabric; I usually stay away from it since it tends to be scratchy and uncomfortable, but the brand's lace is surprisingly super soft.

Courtesy

Shop now: $44 (Originally $75); amazon.com

Thousands of shoppers across online retailers agree that Hanky Panky thongs are "extremely comfortable" — so much so that they're the "only underwear" they'll buy moving forward. One customer even said that they work well as an "after-wax panty," while a "60-something [year-old] woman" called them "absolutely luscious."

A three-pack of Hanky Panky thongs usually costs $66 to $75, but you can add one to your cart for just $44 — that's up to 41 percent off — until Prime Day is over at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. Hopefully you're convinced to add a pack (or two) of Hanky Panky thongs to your Amazon cart, because we may not see them on sale again for months.

Courtesy

Shop now: $44 (Originally $69); amazon.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $44 (Originally $66); amazon.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $44 (Originally $75); amazon.com