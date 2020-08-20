The Comfy Underwear Jennifer Aniston Swears By Is Currently on Sale at Nordstrom 

Celebs have a funny way of making us want things we never even knew we needed. Thanks to A-listers, we’ve found ourselves stockpiling tie-dye face masks, cargo pants, and even questionable sandals. And while some of these purchases are fun, albeit ridiculous, there’s usually a good reason we turn celebrities when it comes time to make a purchase. They know their stuff.
Case in point: When Jennifer Anniston casually dropped that she was wearing Hanky Panky underwear in an interview this past winter, we took note. The comfy underwear rings in at a cool $22 but thankfully for you (and for us), owning the celeb underwear doesn’t need to come at a celeb price point. Right now Hanky Panky is 20 percent off during Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale .
Shop now: $17 (originally $22); nordstrom.com
Made of a lightweight lace, these thongs, briefs, and more don’t just look cute. They’re breathable, stretchy, and made to fit like a glove so you never have to worry about annoying underwear lines. And did we mention the brand is award-winning? In fact, it’s won so many Undies Awards (yes that’s a thing) it’s barred from winning another.
If the above credentials and Aniston’s stamp of approval still isn’t enough to sway you, Rihanna, Cher, and Cameron Diaz are just a few of the other notable celebs who swear by the brand. And with a nearly perfect five-star rating, it’s clear Nordstrom customers also think the underwear is worth the purchase.
One shopper wrote: “My favorite underwear! So comfy and no lines under anything, so I don't have to think or worry about what I'll be wearing. Best of all, they don't stretch out and hold up well, so they last a long time.”
Other happy shoppers agree, calling them “so comfy,” “the best undies ever,” and “durable and cute.” One customer writes that they’re so comfortable they’re her go-to gym underwear.
Bonus: Select styles are also part of Nordstrom’s “Buy and Save” event. Buy four Cross Dye Thongs , for example, and your total will only ring up to $59 — versus the $68 you’d spend with the current discount alone.
While the underwear is one-size-fits-all (made for women size 4 to 14) it’s available in a variety of pretty colors ranging from a petal pink and bold orange-y red to a fun multi-colored print . Shop the top-rated styles now before they inevitably sell out.
To buy: $21 (originally $32); nordstrom.com
To buy: $20 (originally $30); nordstrom.com