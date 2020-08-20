The Comfy Underwear Jennifer Aniston Swears By Is Currently on Sale at Nordstrom 

It’s not trademarked “the world’s most comfortable thong” for nothing.
By Stephanie Perry
August 20, 2020
Celebs have a funny way of making us want things we never even knew we needed. Thanks to A-listers, we’ve found ourselves stockpiling tie-dye face masks, cargo pants, and even questionable sandals. And while some of these purchases are fun, albeit ridiculous, there’s usually a good reason we turn celebrities when it comes time to make a purchase. They know their stuff. 

Case in point: When Jennifer Anniston casually dropped that she was wearing Hanky Panky underwear in an interview this past winter, we took note. The comfy underwear rings in at a cool $22 but thankfully for you (and for us), owning the celeb underwear doesn’t need to come at a celeb price point. Right now Hanky Panky is 20 percent off during Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale

Shop now: $17 (originally $22); nordstrom.com

Made of a lightweight lace, these thongs, briefs, and more don’t just look cute. They’re breathable, stretchy, and made to fit like a glove so you never have to worry about annoying underwear lines. And did we mention the brand is award-winning? In fact, it’s won so many Undies Awards (yes that’s a thing) it’s barred from winning another. 

If the above credentials and Aniston’s stamp of approval still isn’t enough to sway you, Rihanna, Cher, and Cameron Diaz are just a few of the other notable celebs who swear by the brand. And with a nearly perfect five-star rating, it’s clear Nordstrom customers also think the underwear is worth the purchase. 

One shopper wrote: “My favorite underwear! So comfy and no lines under anything, so I don't have to think or worry about what I'll be wearing. Best of all, they don't stretch out and hold up well, so they last a long time.”

Other happy shoppers agree, calling them “so comfy,” “the best undies ever,” and “durable and cute.” One customer writes that they’re so comfortable they’re her go-to gym underwear. 

Bonus: Select styles are also part of Nordstrom’s “Buy and Save” event. Buy four Cross Dye Thongs , for example, and your total will only ring up to $59 — versus the $68 you’d spend with the current discount alone. 

While the underwear is one-size-fits-all (made for women size 4 to 14) it’s available in a variety of pretty colors ranging from a petal pink and bold orange-y red to a fun multi-colored print . Shop the top-rated styles now before they inevitably sell out.

To buy: $17 (originally $23); nordstrom.com

To buy: $17 (originally $23); nordstrom.com

To buy: $21 (originally $32); nordstrom.com

To buy: $17 (originally $23); nordstrom.com

To buy: $20 (originally $30); nordstrom.com

