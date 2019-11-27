The No-Show Panties Rihanna and Cher Both Wear Are on Sale for Black Friday

Image zoom TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

The hallmark of a good pair of underwear is that you only think about them twice a day: when you’re putting them on, and when you’re taking them off. Every other moment, they should be so comfortable, so ‘nothing at all’ — not distracting you with pinching, sliding, VPLs, or unwelcome wedgies — that it’s almost like going commando.

If your underwear drawer has yet to achieve holy-grail status, we’d like to direct you to the comfortable thong that’s taking over. Hanky Panky’s Original Rise Thong is so popular that, on average, one unit is sold every 10 seconds worldwide. In the time it takes you to read this article, two or three of these brilliantly wearable lace undies will have been sold to someone whose panty-clad bum is about to know comfort like never before.

It’s possible, even, that those two or three units are being sold to Rihanna, Cameron Diaz, and Cher, all of whom count themselves as fans of The World’s Most Comfortable Thong® — an actual trademark of the product. It’s one thing that they call themselves the most comfortable thong, but it’s a whole other thing when they’ve won so many Undie Awards (22, plus three Hall of Fame Undies, to be exact) that they’ve actually been barred from winning any more.

The fact that the company has been around for over 40 years with very few changes to its core product is also a testament to how right it got this thong.

The best news, though, is that these mind-bendingly comfortable thongs are actually up to 40 percent off right now at Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale. Get a single thong for as low as $14, a three-pack for just $39, or a five-pack for $66, and we promise, your nether regions will never be happier.

