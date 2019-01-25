This Thong Is Sold Every 10 Seconds — And It's Even More Comfortable Than Briefs

Image zoom TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

The hallmark of a good pair of underwear is that you only think about them twice a day: when you’re putting them on, and when you’re taking them off. Every other moment, they should be so comfortable, so ‘nothing at all’ — not distracting you with pinching, sliding, VPLs, or unwelcome wedgies — that it’s almost like going commando.

If your underwear drawer has yet to achieve holy grail status, we’d like to direct you to the comfortable thong that’s taking over. Hanky Panky’s Original Rise Thong is so popular that, on average, one unit is sold every 10 seconds worldwide. In the time it takes you to read this article, two or three of these brilliantly wearable lace undies will have been sold to someone whose panty-clad bum is about to know comfort like never before.

It’s possible, even, that those two or three units are being sold to Rihanna, Cameron Diaz, and Cher, all of whom count themselves as fans of The World’s Most Comfortable Thong® — an actual trademark of the product.

It’s one thing that they call themselves the most comfortable thong, but it’s a whole other thing when they’ve won so many Undie Awards (22, plus three Hall of Fame Undies, to be exact) that they’ve actually been barred from winning any more.

The fact that the company has been around for over 40 years, with very few changes to their core product, is also a testament to how right it got this thong.

Shop the Original Rise Thong in 20 gorgeous colors, or get the Low Rise version. For the brand’s full selection (which is quite large), see their brand page on Nordstrom.com.