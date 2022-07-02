The White T-Shirt I Recommend to Everyone Is Just $8 on Amazon Right Now

To me, there is nothing more elusive than a good white T-shirt; so many things have to be considered for it to be "perfect." It has to strike the right level of opacity, must be soft to the touch, but stiff enough to hold up during the day, and have a flattering,versatile cut that could be paired with anything. Oh, and it shouldn't cost more than $15. While that's a lot to live up to for a T-shirt, there is one out there that I've found fits all of these requirements — and right now, it's just $8.

The tee in question is from none other than the classic basics brand, Hanes. Aptly named the Perfect T, I had bought the shirt on a whim while it was discounted earlier this year. I didn't have a ton of expectations (despite over 25,600 people vouching for it), which is why I was more than pleasantly surprised when I discovered that it actually is the perfect tee.

Made from 100 percent cotton, the Hanes shirt is lightweight, sturdy, and opaque, and has a slim but relaxed cut. I also really like the shade of white — it strikes the Goldilocks ideal, not too bright and not too light. It's just right.

Courtesy

Shop now: $8 (Originally $12); amazon.com

The shirt has a slimmer fit, so I recommend sizing up if you like your tops a little roomier. I originally got a large (I'm usually a medium for tops), which fits great, but next time, I think I'm going to size up one more to get the oversized look I want.

Customers agree that it's a "great basic tee" and "very nice quality" for the price. "It's the perfect balance of fitted yet loose," one shopper wrote. "I ordered three so far and intend to order several more now. As a busy mom, these are going to be a staple in my wardrobe… I'll add, I just walked around the shaded area of my neighborhood in 88-degree heat with Florida humidity and this shirt didn't feel sticky or heavy."

For $8, it's hard to go wrong. Grab your Hanes Perfect T while it's still discounted — believe me, you won't regret it.