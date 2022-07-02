The White T-Shirt I Recommend to Everyone Is Just $8 on Amazon Right Now

Over 25,600 other people love it, too.

By
Christina Butan
Christina Butan
Christina Butan

Christina Butan is an Ecommerce and news writer with five years of experience. She focuses on fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle and celebrity commerce content and strategy for InStyle and PEOPLE. Before covering all things shopping, she was an editorial assistant and freelance writer at PEOPLE for two years, where she fact-checked limited edition print issues, reported on celebrity news, the royals, pop culture, and more. Her writing has also appeared on Real Simple, Health, Travel + Leisure, among other digital publications. She is a graduate of SUNY Purchase, where she was awarded the Peter Keller Journalism Prize.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 2, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hanes T-Shirt Early Prime Day Deal
Photo: Courtesy of Hanes

To me, there is nothing more elusive than a good white T-shirt; so many things have to be considered for it to be "perfect." It has to strike the right level of opacity, must be soft to the touch, but stiff enough to hold up during the day, and have a flattering,versatile cut that could be paired with anything. Oh, and it shouldn't cost more than $15. While that's a lot to live up to for a T-shirt, there is one out there that I've found fits all of these requirements — and right now, it's just $8.

The tee in question is from none other than the classic basics brand, Hanes. Aptly named the Perfect T, I had bought the shirt on a whim while it was discounted earlier this year. I didn't have a ton of expectations (despite over 25,600 people vouching for it), which is why I was more than pleasantly surprised when I discovered that it actually is the perfect tee.

Made from 100 percent cotton, the Hanes shirt is lightweight, sturdy, and opaque, and has a slim but relaxed cut. I also really like the shade of white — it strikes the Goldilocks ideal, not too bright and not too light. It's just right.

tshirt
Courtesy

Shop now: $8 (Originally $12); amazon.com

The shirt has a slimmer fit, so I recommend sizing up if you like your tops a little roomier. I originally got a large (I'm usually a medium for tops), which fits great, but next time, I think I'm going to size up one more to get the oversized look I want.

Customers agree that it's a "great basic tee" and "very nice quality" for the price. "It's the perfect balance of fitted yet loose," one shopper wrote. "I ordered three so far and intend to order several more now. As a busy mom, these are going to be a staple in my wardrobe… I'll add, I just walked around the shaded area of my neighborhood in 88-degree heat with Florida humidity and this shirt didn't feel sticky or heavy."

For $8, it's hard to go wrong. Grab your Hanes Perfect T while it's still discounted — believe me, you won't regret it.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Oprah NYDJ Prime Day Deals
The Ultra-Flattering Jeans Oprah and I Love Are Up to 46% Off at Amazon
Early Prime Day activewear and Adidas sneakers sale
You Can Get Activewear and Adidas Sneakers for Up to 65% Off in This Early Prime Day Deal
Amazon Shoppers Are “in Love” With This “Versatile Summer Dress” That’s on Sale Before Prime Day
Amazon Shoppers Are "in Love" With This "Versatile Summer Dress" That's on Sale Before Prime Day
Fashion Amazon Buys
Amazon Has an Entire Section of Trendy Summer Tops — and Prices Start at $7
Early Prime Day summer fashion deals
You Can Already Save Up to 76% on Summer Fashion at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
AMZF Tie-Waist Off-the-Shoulder Top
This "Flattering" Off-the-Shoulder Top Features a Major Summer Trend — and It's 42% Off for a Few More Hours
13 White T-Shirts for Women to Style With Everything
13 White T-Shirts for Women to Style With Everything
Coastal Grandmother
I'm A Fashion Editor With A Closet Full of "Coastal Grandmother" Basics — Here's What You Should Buy
Early Amazon Prime Day Fashion Editor Picks
I'm a Fashion Writer Who Never Shops on Amazon, but Even I Can't Resist These 11 Early Prime Day Deals
Shoppers Can't Stop Getting Compliments on This 'Flattering' $29 Dress with Cut-outs
Shoppers Get "Lots of Compliments" on This Under-$30 Summer Dress Thanks to 2 Flattering Details
Amazon Shoppers Are Raving About This “Super Flattering” Puff Sleeve Top That’s Just $24
Amazon Shoppers Are Raving About This "Super Flattering" Puff-Sleeve Top That's Just $23
Prime Day Announcement Deals
Amazon Just Announced Prime Day 2022, and You Can Already Save Up to 70% on These Fashion and Beauty Deals
Amazon’s Top-Selling Night Out Dress Has a Ruched Design That’s “Extremely Flattering,” and It’s Just $33
Amazon's Top-Selling Night Out Dress Has a Ruched Design That's "Extremely Flattering," and It's Just $33
Amazon Editor Weekend Deals
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Amazon Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
Best White Button Downs
Consider These 10 White Button Downs the Foundation of Your Wardrobe
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Buying for Spring From Amazon
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Buying for Spring