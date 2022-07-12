Fashion I'm Buying My Favorite Amazon Sweatshirt in Bulk While It's on Sale Starting at $8 *Adds to cart in every color* By Christina Butan Christina Butan Instagram Christina Butan is an Ecommerce and news writer with five years of experience. She focuses on fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle and celebrity commerce content and strategy for InStyle and PEOPLE. Before covering all things shopping, she was an editorial assistant and freelance writer at PEOPLE for two years, where she fact-checked limited edition print issues, reported on celebrity news, the royals, pop culture, and more. Her writing has also appeared on Real Simple, Health, Travel + Leisure, among other digital publications. She is a graduate of SUNY Purchase, where she was awarded the Peter Keller Journalism Prize. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 12, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images/InStyle There's a lot going on for Prime Day, but I'm tuning out all the noise and focusing on one deal: this Hanes sweatshirt. No, it's not a luxe or premium item, and it's not very pricey when it's not on sale, either. But this comfy Hanes Ecosmart Sweatshirt is more than worth it at its low starting price of just $8 right now. It's so worth it that I'm stocking up on a few colors because I don't know when it'll be this cheap again. Here's the background story: I bought this sweatshirt last winter on a whim, not really expecting much. The joke was on me, though, because it brought me more happiness than other pieces of clothing I've spent way more on. The White T-Shirt I Recommend to Everyone Is Just $8 on Amazon Right Now What I love most about the Hanes sweatshirt is that it's surprisingly stylish for how cheap it is. The material is sturdy and good quality, and it has a flattering fit despite its relaxed cut. I barely wore anything else last winter; all I had to do was throw on the sweatshirt, tuck it into jeans or wear it over leggings, add some jewelry, et voilà. I had effortlessly put together a chic outfit, and the secret cost less than $10. Plus, it's lightweight — I never overheat in it unlike other sweatshirts. Courtesy Shop now: from $8 (Originally $18); amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: from $8 (Originally $18); amazon.com The sweatshirt is technically a men's clothing item, but I find that Hanes can run a little small in general. I went with a large sweatshirt because I wanted a slightly oversized look, but you can size up or down depending on your preferences. Enough from me, though, because I'm not the only one that swears by this sweatshirt. More than 103,500 shoppers have left it a five-star rating, including tons of women, raving that it's "perfect in every way." "I literally wear these every day," one customer wrote. "The fabric is sturdy and soft on the inside. It also has held up well against my pets' nails, and there have been no signs of the fabric pilling. The colors are super cute, too. Overall, if you're looking for your new favorite cozy loungewear that you can also wear out public… THIS IS IT!" I couldn't have said it better myself. Get your life-changing Hanes sweatshirt for as low as $8 before Prime Day is over. Courtesy Shop now: from $8; amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: from $8; amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: from $8; amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit