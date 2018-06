Handbag A-List

17 of 22 Jonathan Leibson/WireImage

Kirsten Dunst

WHAT SHE WORE Kirsten Dunst walked the red carpet for the Upside Down premiere in a belted dress that she styled with a marbled clutch, gold Dior jewels and colorblock heels.



WHY WE LOVE IT Her LBD was stylish on its own, but paired with cool accessories it was a total knockout.