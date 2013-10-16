20 Pop Culture and Fashion Costume Ideas for Halloween 2013

The countdown to Halloween has begun! Instead of digging up last year's costume at the last minute (hey, it happens to the best of us), craft a creative and -- most important -- relevant getup that will not only delight other fright night revelers, but also showcase the breadth of your pop culture knowledge. We've gathered ideas inspired by this year's movies, hit television shows, headline-making moments, and style icons -- think Mariah Carey's bling sling, Olivia Pope's white gladiator suit from Scandal, and Kate Middleton's memorable debut of Prince George -- as a few ideas we'd love to see on the streets. Of course, we couldn't help but sprinkle in a few fashion-focused costumes, too, singling out heavy-hitters like designer Karl Lagerfeld and photographer Bill Cunningham as muses. Click through to start shopping for 20 creative costumes that range from cleverly amusing to flat-out fashionable.

