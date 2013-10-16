20 Pop Culture and Fashion Costume Ideas for Halloween 2013

Getty Images; Courtesy Photo (5); BEImages
Andrea Cheng
Oct 16, 2013 @ 6:45 am

The countdown to Halloween has begun! Instead of digging up last year's costume at the last minute (hey, it happens to the best of us), craft a creative and -- most important -- relevant getup that will not only delight other fright night revelers, but also showcase the breadth of your pop culture knowledge. We've gathered ideas inspired by this year's movies, hit television shows, headline-making moments, and style icons -- think Mariah Carey's bling sling, Olivia Pope's white gladiator suit from Scandal, and Kate Middleton's memorable debut of Prince George -- as a few ideas we'd love to see on the streets. Of course, we couldn't help but sprinkle in a few fashion-focused costumes, too, singling out heavy-hitters like designer Karl Lagerfeld and photographer Bill Cunningham as muses. Click through to start shopping for 20 creative costumes that range from cleverly amusing to flat-out fashionable.

1 of 40 Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEImages

Mariah Carey & Her Bling Sling

Leave it to Mimi to give her cast a makeover. After dislocating her shoulder on a music video set in July, Mariah didn’t let her injury stop her from looking like her glam self. At a red carpet event, she treated her sling as an accessory, studding it up to complement her LBD.
2 of 40 Courtesy Photo (3)

Get the Look

Dress: HampM, $35; hm.com.
Sling: Theslingclozet, $39; etsy.com.
Studs: Michaels; michaels.com.
3 of 40 Broadimage

Victoria Beckham & Baby Harper

Even with baby Harper in tow, VB always looks impeccable. Go for a LBD, oversized sunnies and teetering heels, naturally.
4 of 40 Courtesy Photo (4)

Get the Look

Dress: Mango, $40; mango.com.
Sunglasses: Asos, $18; asos.com.
Heels: Unlisted, $90; heels.com.
Baby: Goldberger Doll, $13; toysrus.com.
5 of 40 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Bill Cunningham

At 84 years old, Bill Cunningham, one of the most famous fashion photographers around, is still going strong. Sport his instantly recognizable uniform: A cobalt-blue jacket, khakis and his trusty Nikon camera slung around his neck.
6 of 40 Courtesy Photo (5)

Get the Look

Blazer: Mango, $80; mango.com.
Blouse: Merona, $9; target.com.
Tie: City of London Men, $20; target.com.
Pants: J. Crew, $90; jcrew.com. Camera: Nikon, $550; nikonusa.com.
7 of 40 Max Mumby/Indigo

Kate Middleton & Royal Baby George

The Great Kate Wait was officially over when the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out just one day after giving birth to introduce royal baby Prince George to the world. Capture the moment in a similar blue polka dot dress and a little bundle of joy.
8 of 40 Courtesy Photo (3)

Get the Look

Dress: Modcloth, $80; modcloth.com.
Baby: You amp Me, $20; toysrus.com.
Blanket: Little Me Infant, $24; bloomingdales.com.
9 of 40 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV)

Robin Thicke at the VMAs

Channel Robin Thicke’s slick Beetlejuice-esque costume from his infamous “We Can’t Stop” duet with Miley Cyrus at the 2013 VMAs.
10 of 40 Courtesy Photo (5)

Get the Look

Blazer: Choies, $52; choies.com.
Blouse: Uniqlo, $30; uniqlo.com.
Pants: Dorothy Perkins, $25; dorothyperkins.com.
Necklace: Modcloth, $17; modcloth.com.
Sunglasses: Forever 21, $6; forever21.com.
11 of 40 Jessica Miglio for Netflix

Orange is the New Black's Piper Chapman

Netflix's new hit gritty comedy-drama OITNB was one of the most-talked about series this year. Take on Taylor Schilling’s WASP-y character Piper Chapman as a new inmate, with an orange jumpsuit, pin-straight blonde hair and that innocent doe-eyed look.
Advertisement
12 of 40 Courtesy Photo (3)

Get the Look

Jumpsuit: Topshop, $120; topshop.com.
Shoes: Vans, $45; vans.com.
Name tag: C-line, $41 for 50; staples.com.
13 of 40 Instagram/madonna

Madonna's 55th Birthday Costume

No one parties like Madonna. For her 55th birthday, the pop singer went all out, throwing a French Revolution-inspired bash. Channeling Mary Antoinette, Madonna completed her bouffant with a heart-shaped eyepatch, a set of grills and an embellished purple corset bodysuit.
Advertisement
14 of 40 Courtesy Photo (2)

Get the Look

Dress (in place of a bodysuit): Fashion Union, $16; fashionunion.com.
Eye patch: Private Island Party, $1; privateislandparty.com.
15 of 40 Warner Bros. Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

The Great Gatsby's Daisy Buchanan

Flash back to the Roaring Twenties with Daisy Buchanan’s sweet flapper style. Slip into a flowy embellished pale dress, and pin back your bob for the finishing touch.
Advertisement
16 of 40 Courtesy Photo (2)

Get the Look

Dress: ModCloth, $95; modcloth.com.
Clip: Accessorize, $16; accessorize.com.
17 of 40 Courtesy Photo

Lady Gaga from her Applause Music Video

Let's give it up for Lady Gaga. Earn an applause for yourself by dressing up in the signer’s getup: a black leotard, black cap and a whole lotta face paint (wig changes are optional).
Advertisement
18 of 40 Courtesy Photo (3)

Get the Look

Wig cap: CoverYourHair, $3; amazon.com.
Face paint: Ben Nye, $8; rickysnyc.com.
Top: Cheap Monday, $50; farfetch.com.
Leotard bodysuit: $50; riverisland.com.
19 of 40 Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Cyndi Lauper in Her Kinky Boots

The musical sensation composed and wrote the music and lyrics to Kinky Boots, which went on to win two Tony Awards, including Best Score, this year. Celebrate the musical with a pair of your own knee-high siren-red "kinky" boots.
Advertisement
20 of 40 Courtesy Photo (3)

Get the Look

Blazer: HampM, $50; hm.com.
Pants: HampM, $18; hm.com.
Boots: Minx Me, $90; heels.com.
21 of 40 Luis Guerra Jr./RAMEY Photo

Sarah Jessica Parker at the Met Gala

The theme of the night was "Punk: Chaos to Couture." And Sarah Jessica Parker took that quite literally, pairing a full floral ball gown with a dramatic feathered faux hawk.
Advertisement
22 of 40 Courtesy Photo

Get the Look

Faux hawk: Bubbles and Frown, $187; etsy.com.
23 of 40 ABC/Richard Cartwright

Scandal's Olivia Pope

You can be the ultimate gladiator! Suit up in all white to look like Olivia Pope, fixer and all-around do-gooder (oh you know, save from partaking in an extramarital affair), complete with the legendary white hat.
Advertisement
24 of 40 Courtesy Photo (3)

Get the Look

Blazer: Dorothy Perkins, $57; dorothyperkins.com.
Pencil skirt: Fashion Union, $19; fashionunion.com.
Hat: Target, $17; target.com.
25 of 40 Courtesy Photo

Katy Perry from her Roar Music Video

Listen to your animal instincts and march to this girl power anthem in a leopard print bralet, leafy skirt and (of course) a crown of flowers that will scream: I’m the Queen of the jungle, "hear me roar."
Advertisement
26 of 40 Courtesy Photo (3)

Get the Look

Bralet: Topshop, $45; topshop.com.
Skirt: Amazon, $17 for 3; amazon.com.
Floral crown: Ifgal, $20; etsy.com.
27 of 40 Pixplanete/PR Photos

Karl Lagerfeld

All hail the Kaiser! Socialize for a night as Karl Lagerfeld, aka one of the most iconic, most respected designer in the industry, who is known for his stark white hair (pulled back into a low pony), black shades and high starched collars.
Advertisement
28 of 40 Courtesy Photo (6)

Get the Look

Blazer: Zara, $90; zara.com.
Blouse: Merona, $9; target.com.
Tie: The Tie Bar, $15; thetiebar.com.
White hair color spray: Jerome Russell, $6; folica.com.
Hair bow: Forever 21, $2; forever21.com.
Sunglasses: USPA, $12; kohls.com.
29 of 40 Courtesy Photo

Chloe Grace Moretz as Carrie

Perfect for Halloween-in a remake of the classic 1976 supernatural horror film, Chloe Grace Moretz stars as Carrie, a bullied high schooler with telekinetic powers. For the scariest effect, skip to the gory scene and drench yourself all over in fake blood.
Advertisement
30 of 40 Courtesy Photo (2)

Get the Look

Dress: Topshop, $68; topshop.com.
Fake blood: Mehron, $3; rickysnyc.com.
31 of 40 Al Pereira/WireImage

"Lights Out" Beyonce at the Super Bowl

Beyonce’s half-time performance at the Super Bowl was so hot, the Superdome blacked out. Look equally hot in a black leather cut-out bodysuit and black leather gloves. And a mic, of course, to belt out Beyonce hits all night long.
Advertisement
32 of 40 Courtesy Photo (3)

Get the Look

Bodysuit: Miss Selfridge, $42; missselfridge.com.
Gloves: Topshop, $52; topshop.com.
Microphone: Spectrum, $25; toysrus.com.
33 of 40 Courtesy Photo

Miley Cyrus from Her "We Can't Stop Music" Video

We confess-we really couldn’t stop watching Miley’s hit (albeit controversial) music video. Get her look with white separates (a tad more conservative than her nude latex one), a teddy bear backpack and pink pill speakers.
Advertisement
34 of 40 Courtesy Photo (6)

Get the Look

Bralet: River Island, $16; riverisland.com.
Pants: Topshop, $56; topshop.com.
Sneakers: Unionbay, $15; kohls.com.
Lip balm: Eos, $4; evolutionofsmooth.com.
Speakers: Beats Pill, $180; target.com.
Backpack: Pillow Pets, $12; amazon.com.
35 of 40 Steven Lawton/FilmMagic

Couple Costume: JT & Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel prove that a couple who dresses together, stays together. Coordinate with your man and don matching suits.
Advertisement
36 of 40 Courtesy Photo (3)

Get Jessica's Look

Blazer: Mango, $72; asos.com.
Top: HampM, $10; hm.com.
Earrings: C. Wonder, $28; cwonder.com.
37 of 40 RAMEY Photo

Couple Costume: Don Jon and Barbara

'Don Jon' stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Scarlett Johansson played one hot couple on screen. For you: Shimmy in a body-hugging red-hot dress with gold hoops. For him: Show off those guns in a sleeveless vest (don’t forget to have your guy slick back his hair).
Advertisement
38 of 40 Courtesy Photo (2)

Get Barbara's Look

Dress: Mango, $80; mango.com.
Earrings: Bebe, $22; bebe.com.
39 of 40 HBO/Jessica Miglio (4)

Group Costume: The 'Girls' Cast

Got a group of four? Dress up as the girls from 'Girls.' For Hannah, commit to a floral romper, or "shorteralls;" for Marnie, piece together her hostess uniform with suspenders and shorts. Swirl your hair into a doughnut and slip on a pink dress to take on Shoshanna's quirky girlishness, and speak to Jessa's bohemian side with a long sheer maxi dress.

40 of 40 Courtesy Photo (6)

Get Their Looks

Romper (Hannah): Wilfred, $73; aritzia.com.
Sleeveless Top (Marnie): Mango, $45; mango.com.
Shorts (Marnie): Levis A.N.G.E.L.O., $65; farfetch.com.
Suspenders (Marnie): Forever 21, $8; forever21.com.
Pink dress (Shoshanna): Max and Cleo, $41; modcloth.com.
Maxi dress (Jessa): Zara, $70; zara.com.

