Halle Berry Wore a $7,200 Gown With Earrings You Can Buy for $66

Halle Berry is my new Instagram obsession. I follow a lot of celebs, partly for my job but also because I genuinely love the content they share, and Berry's Instagram outfits have been a solid 15 out of 10, in my opinion.
That white crochet dress Berry wore with white knee-high boots? It made me want to buy a netted dress and white boots. That Christian Siriano tulle skirt and butterfly appliqué crop-top moment she had during a backyard photoshoot? Now I want that exact Christian Siriano outfit for my own backyard photoshoot. I can't afford to spend what the designer look goes for, but I can afford the jewelry she accessorized it with — and I'll take that for now.
The earrings Berry wore with her $7,200 Christian Siriano look are from celeb-approved brand Melinda Maria. If the name sounds familiar, it's because a slew of A-listers, like Julia Roberts, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Gabrielle Union, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, and even the former first lady, Michelle Obama, have all worn it before. With such an impressive list of fans, you know it must be good — but you also probably think the pieces are way out of your budget. Wrong.
Melinda Maria is the affordable jewelry brand that's taken over Hollywood. Basically, it's like striking gold without paying the price of gold. The brand's offerings run the gamut, from fashion-forward chain necklaces to the Big Ass Hoops (that's what they're called) worn by Zendaya and J.Lo to trendy ear cuffs that have Berry's stamp of approval.
Berry's exact trifecta of Melinda Maria earrings are still available to shop. The Jupiter Ear Cuffs go for $35, the Spiked Hoop Earrings are $78, and a pavé ear cuff is a reasonable $68. All in all, the actress's ear candy that helped racked up half a million likes on Instagram totals $181, pennies in comparison to her gown.
And right now, only InStyle readers get an extra 15 percent off everything at Melinda Maria with the code INSTYLE15 at checkout. That includes Berry's ear candy and the Big Ass Hoops practically every celeb owns.
I might not be able to own Berry's gown, but I am well on my way to wearing her earrings, as they're currently en route to my house.
Shop now: $30 with code INSTYLE15 (Originally $35); melindamaria.com
Shop now: $58 with code INSTYLE15 (Originally $68); melindamaria.com
Shop now: $30 with code INSTYLE15 (Originally $34); melindamaria.com
Shop now: $49 with code INSTYLE15 (Originally $58); melindamaria.com
Shop now: $94 with code INSTYLE15 (Originally $110); melindamaria.com