Halle Berry Just Posted a Sexy Poolside Picture — and Her Swimsuit Is Only $29
Just like summer, this deal will probably be gone soon.
Forget what you've heard. Summer isn't over yet, folks. And Halle Berry just sent a friendly reminder on Instagram.
On Wednesday, The 53-year-old actress uploaded a poolside photo with the caption, "You have to break from the grind, clear your mind, and enjoy some me time." We agree, Halle, but we couldn't get that gorgeous one-piece swimsuit out of our minds.
The black bathing suit has strategically placed mesh panels that show a little skin. Usually a fancy design like that would cost hundreds, but Berry is actually wearing an affordable swimsuit from the brand Bluebella.
VIDEO: Halle Berry Looks Back at Her InStyle Covers
What's even better? The end of the summer means steep discounts on swimsuits. So the fun one-piece Berry wore, which typically retails for $58, is on sale right now for only $29 on Zappos. Before you get too excited, be warned, this deal could come to an end (or sell out) any minute now. So you might want to move fast.
Shop It: Bluebella Arta Swimsuit, $29; zappos.com.