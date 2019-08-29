Halle Berry Just Posted a Sexy Poolside Picture — and Her Swimsuit Is Only $29

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Forget what you've heard. Summer isn't over yet, folks. And Halle Berry just sent a friendly reminder on Instagram.

On Wednesday, The 53-year-old actress uploaded a poolside photo with the caption, "You have to break from the grind, clear your mind, and enjoy some me time." We agree, Halle, but we couldn't get that gorgeous one-piece swimsuit out of our minds.

The black bathing suit has strategically placed mesh panels that show a little skin. Usually a fancy design like that would cost hundreds, but Berry is actually wearing an affordable swimsuit from the brand Bluebella.

What's even better? The end of the summer means steep discounts on swimsuits. So the fun one-piece Berry wore, which typically retails for $58, is on sale right now for only $29 on Zappos. Before you get too excited, be warned, this deal could come to an end (or sell out) any minute now. So you might want to move fast.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Bluebella Arta Swimsuit, $29; zappos.com.