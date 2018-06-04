She Is the First Hijab-Wearing Model to Walk International Catwalks. This is Her Story.

Jun 04, 2018 @ 10:00 am

“Only two years ago, I couldn’t find a magazine with someone who dressed like me who was wearing a hijab inside. Forget the cover or anything. Just inside. I couldn’t find that.”

 

These are the words of model Halima Aden, the first hijab-wearing fashion model to walk international runway shows. Aden is one of many women who are participating in the highly-anticipated second iteration of TIME Firsts, presented by Ford, a series that debuted in 2017 with 46 profiles, including Hillary Clinton, Oprah, and Selena Gomez.

 

Aden and her family fled Somalia to a refugee camp in Kenya and finally, to America. In Minnesota, wearing a hijab was nothing short of rare. But Halima did not wear her’s in fear. She was crowned Homecoming Queen. She competed as the first fully-covered Muslim woman in the Miss Minnesota pageant. She was a semi-finalist. She was unafraid.

 

“I got backlash from both my American community … and people who are Muslim.” But Halima was not deterred. Here, Halima Aden shares her journey.

 

 

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Only two years ago I couldn't find a magazine with somebody that dressed like me, that was wearing a hijab, inside. Forget the cover or anything, just inside, I couldn't find that. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO] Please evacuate the area now. After the Somali Civil war my family actually fled from Somalia and I was born in Kakuma. And that was a refugee camp in Kenya. But when we got to the United States life actually got a little bit more challenging learning to speak Speak a new language,learning to get used to this new culture, but I got very lucky. My teachers studied with me because of the kindness of their hearts and that's what I mean when I say we got very, very lucky. Because our experiences have always been positive. [MUSIC] I lived in Saint Cloud, Minnesota and For a Muslim student to be even nominated much less be crowned Homecoming Queen. That was just an amazing experience. It was the first time that I every really felt like wow you guys accepted me and I didn't need to change myself. That's pretty incredible. And it was my first time thinking That I could have many other firsts. A first fully-covered Muslim woman competed in the Miss Minnesota pageant. 19-year old Alina [CROSSTALK] When I did the pageant, I got backlash from both my American community, for saying you don't represent what it means to be an American You're not an American and then, there's also people who are Muslim, who think you're trying to conform. Even though my entire messaging has always been, I don't want to conform. I just want to be excepted for me. So, DEZ, season five show, we get there. We do the fitting and then they pick out outfit, and it was too short. And I was thinking, my. This is my moment. I walk my first show and the outfit does not work. I just remember almost wanting to cry. So we leave, we go back to the hotel. And then super late into the night We get a call. Come back. Come back and we're gonna try to fit you for a different outfit. I get there and the outfit works. It was long. It was that nice coat with the hijab. And everything was just appropriate. It was at that moment that I realized fashion is for me and now is the time to show other Americans and other hijabis that They can go. And they can do the same. And they can have their own journeys. [MUSIC] There is no playbook for what to do, what to expect, being the first job wearing model, you know? You just have to make your own mistakes, learn and have faith. I want more girls to challenge themselves. To stop waiting to be invited to the table, but really just pick up your own seat. Have your own place. Just invite yourself. I've always made my own rules, always made my own lane, and I think Every woman should do that. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

