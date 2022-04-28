The Most Unexpected Hair Trend of 2022 Is Just $6 at Amazon
I have random piles of ribbons all over my room, and it's all my mom's fault. Growing up, she would buy my sister and I presents from the Bloomingdale's on 59th and Lexington Avenue in NYC, which is known for its incredible Christmas gift wrapping. I would tear my gifts apart the second we all woke up on December 25th and my mom would grab the ribbons out of the trash and put them in a jewelry box. She told me I could repurpose them in my hair and as jewelry or embellishments on shirts, so I started to collect them from any package or present I received — mostly so she wouldn't get mad at me. But it wasn't until recently that I finally started to put them to use.
Wearing ribbons in your hair is a major 2022 trend, but unlike most, I'm pretty sure this one originated on social media (not the runway). I can't seem to scroll through TikTok without seeing people tying velvet ribbon into their braids as a finishing touch to their outfit. It's no secret Gen Z loves to thrift, and there's nothing more vintage-looking than an updo with a good ribbon tied in the hair. Not to mention, the look costs as little as $6 on Amazon.
The trend feels more like a natural progression of the generation's style savviness than anything, and it's majorly catching on. So many ribbons are low in stock on Amazon right now, and there's no way this unexpected 2022 trend isn't the cause.
The look is extremely low-lift and easy, all you have to do is tie a ribbon in your ponytail, at the end of your braids, or weave them through a pair of French braids. It instantly creates a dreamy, ethereal vibe worthy of a whole carousel of Instagram photos. If you're one of the thousands who pour over Orion Carloto's photos on Instagram, this ribbon trend is the easiest way to get her day-dreamy look.
And like my mom said, the best part about the ribbon trend, aside from the fact that you can buy every single available option on Amazon and still likely spend far under $50, is that you can also use them as a necklace or an embellishment on a shirt. I've recently tied ribbons in my hair and then taken them out the next day, only to repurpose them as a choker for a silver vintage puffy heart charm immediately after. A week later, I'd use the same ribbon to just tie around my neck for a '90s supermodel look and as an added detail on a slip skirt. It's a low-effort, low-cost trend with infinite styling opportunities. I guess moms really are always right.
Shop the unexpected 2022 trend that's going to be everywhere, below.
LaRibbons Solid Color Satin Ribbon
Shop now: $6 (Originally $10); amazon.com
Topenca Supplies Double-Face Solid Satin Ribbon Roll
Shop now: $11; amazon.com
UnionJoy 1-Inch Silk Satin Double-Face Ribbon
LIUYAXI Store 300-Yard Satin Ribbon
NIKB ⅜-Inch Double-Face Satin Ribbon Roll
EPVIDO Velvet Ribbon
Shop now: $8 (Originally $11); amazon.com
Ribest 3/8-Inch Solid Grosgrain Ribbon
Shop now: $9; amazon.com