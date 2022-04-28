The Most Unexpected Hair Trend of 2022 Is Just $6 at Amazon

I have random piles of ribbons all over my room, and it's all my mom's fault. Growing up, she would buy my sister and I presents from the Bloomingdale's on 59th and Lexington Avenue in NYC, which is known for its incredible Christmas gift wrapping. I would tear my gifts apart the second we all woke up on December 25th and my mom would grab the ribbons out of the trash and put them in a jewelry box. She told me I could repurpose them in my hair and as jewelry or embellishments on shirts, so I started to collect them from any package or present I received — mostly so she wouldn't get mad at me. But it wasn't until recently that I finally started to put them to use.