Hailey Bieber Just Swapped Out Her Air Force 1s for These Classic Sneakers

Image zoom Backgrid

It looks like Hailey Bieber finally answered the age-old question of exactly what footwear one should wear while riding on the back of Justin Bieber’s bike, so you can rest a bit easier tonight.

In yet another outing that furthered their case for being one of Hollywood’s most stylish couples, the duo sported coordinating we-may-or-may-not-share-a-closet-esque street-style fits while biking through their Beverly Hills neighborhood. For Justin, that meant a pair of relaxed corduroy pants, teamed with a pastel beanie and logo T-shirt from his personal brand, Drew House. On the back of the bike, Hailey opted for a striped, long-sleeve tee, similarly loose-fitting black pants, and, in a stark departure from her norm, a pair of black Vans Old Skool Sneakers. What’s more, you can snag the same pair for under $60 at Nordstrom.

To say that Hailey is rarely seen without her beloved Nike Air Force 1s would be an understatement. Seeing as though she went as far as to don them on the couple’s wedding day her decision to switch up her footwear staple for another classic sneaker warrants taking notice.

Image zoom Splash News

This isn’t the first time Mrs. Bieber stepped out in the celebrity-loved classic Vans, either. Earlier this month, she was spotted wearing a pair from the Vans x Rhude collab, a LA-based streetwear brand that’s garnered a cult following of It Girls and skate enthusiasts alike. While the sneakers share the same iconic low-top and jazz stripe design you’ll see in the OG Old Skool, the collab design further channels the brand’s SoCal roots with California license plate-adorned soles. (And paired with that structural Staud Frida Leather purse? Too good.)

Once reserved solely for after-school skate park regulars, Vans have made their way into our wardrobes as an easy, go-to sneaker that pairs with everything from dresses to more casual pieces. Take note from Hailey’s recent outings and add a pair of Old Skools to your footwear rotation before they sell out.

Image zoom Courtesy

Buy now: $60, nordstrom.com