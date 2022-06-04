Hailey Bieber Uses This Hydrating Self-Tanner to Give Her Face a "Nice Little Glow"
Anytime Hailey Bieber takes to Tiktok to share her beauty secrets, we're all ears. And just in time for summer, the model revealed the product she uses to give her face a 'nice little glow:' Tan-Luxe's Hydrating Self-Tan Water.
In a recent 'get ready with me' video, Bieber said she uses the water-based mist to give her face a glowy, bronze tan. Because she protects her face from the sun, her body is always more tan than her face, she added — so she uses the spray to match up her disparate skin tones.
"To try to give my face that little bit of glow, I use that water and I really love it," Bieber said in the video. "I spray it, rub it in, and wait for it to dry, and then I put my skincare on top. I go to sleep, and wake up with a nice little glow."
There are hundreds of serviceable self-tanners on the market, but Bieber's pick has various features that set it apart — and with Kelly Ripa also in camp Tan-Luxe (she loves the Self-Tan Drops), you know it's good. Like many of the brand's products, The Water is customizable: It comes in two buildable shades, light/medium and medium/dark, so you can choose your ideal level of bronze.
It's also infused with hydrating ingredients like vitamins B, C, and E, which brighten and moisturize skin, while antioxidant-rich raspberry seed oil and aloe vera soothe.
Possibly most notably, the formula is transfer-resistant, meaning you'll never have to worry about it coming off on your clothes or bed sheets (a claim Amazon shoppers confirmed). And while Bieber uses it on just her face, the formula can be applied all over for a full-body glow.
While it's true that most things will look great on a model, Amazon shoppers love it, too. One reviewer highlighted how nice it smells (a self-tanner rarity), and how easy it was to apply, adding that the self-tanner produces a "really even color" that's "natural looking." Others called out how long a bottle lasts, even with daily use.