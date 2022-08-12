Hailey Bieber's Sold-Out Dress Is From a J.Lo-Loved Brand, and We Found Lookalikes

Celebs can’t stop wearing Reformation.

Hailey Bieber Reformation Dress
Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to getting dressed in the height of summer, even celebrities turn to breezy silhouettes. Hailey Bieber was recently photographed wearing a flowy, spaghetti strap dress from Reformation, a brand J.Lo just wore on repeat during her Paris honeymoon. And though her exact style and print (the Juliette Dress in moray) is now unsurprisingly sold out, you can still score a similar look.

With a form-fitting, lined bodice and a relaxed, flowy skirt, Hailey's dress is ideal for warm summer days, whether on the beach as a bathing suit cover-up or out for brunch thanks to its non-clingy bottom and lightweight rayon fabric. And if you're a fan of showing some skin, the dress has a flattering sweetheart neckline and a lengthy side slit that creeps up high along the outer thigh.

Dress
Courtesy

Shop now: $248; reformation.com

When it comes to styling this dress, throw on a pair of sandals and a denim jacket for a casual summer look, or dress it up with some heels for a dinner date or wedding reception (after all, Reformation is known for its wedding-perfect summer dresses). To accessorize, toss on a dainty silver necklace or a pair of statement earrings.

While the exact blue and white pattern Bieber wore is sold out, the same style is available in six other eye-catching patterns including florals (aliso, formosa, and valeria) plus solid hues (black, emerald, and ivory). But for a similar look, the Crimini Dress comes in Hailey's exact print, moray, making it the closest match to the one she was photographed in. It, too, features spaghetti straps, a thigh-high slit, and midi-length skirt, but has a flattering V-neckline and looser fit that's friendly for rising summer temperatures.

Dress
Courtesy

Shop now: $128; reformation.com

These dresses are available in sizes 0 to 12, though the brand advertises the Juliette dress as running slightly small, so be sure to consult its size guide before purchasing. Buy Bieber's style for $248, or the Crimini Dress for $128 — both at Reformation.

