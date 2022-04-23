Hailey Bieber Keeps Wearing These $100 Sneakers Shoppers Say "Never Go Out of Style"
Hailey Bieber is the queen of street style. Whether she's wearing neon athleisure, a cropped graphic tee and low-rise pants, or just casual jeans with an oversized leather jacket, she always looks effortlessly cool. And lately, there's one pair of shoes she keeps adding to her outfits: Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers.
In the past month alone, Hailey has worn the classic white sneakers at least three times. She's worn them while backstage with husband Justin Bieber on his tour, first twinning with him in matching pairs and then throwing them on with sweats and a cropped tank top. Hailey also wore the shoes at Coachella with another cropped tank and flared pants. As Hailey demonstrated, you can wear these timeless sneakers with virtually any outfit in your wardrobe. Whether you wear them with sweats, jeans, or shorts, you'll instantly look sporty chic. It seems like these sneakers truly go with everything, and you can get a pair for $100 at Nordstrom.
Shop now: $100–$130; nordstrom.com and amazon.com
The popular sneakers have a thick platform with a foam midsole to comfortably cushion your feet and absorb impact. They also have a padded sockliner, perforation on the toe, the Air Force 1 logo on a silver piece on the laces, and the brand's signature swoosh on the sides. If you're in between sizes, the brand recommends ordering a half size down.
In the Nordstrom reviews section, hundreds of shoppers left five-star ratings. One shopper even said they're "cute enough to wear with a summer dress, and comfy enough to wear all day." Another reviewer said they "age beautifully and never go out of style." You can't get much higher praise than that.
These sneakers are also available to purchase on Amazon for a slightly higher price, if you're looking for quick two-day Prime shipping. Whether you get them from Nordstrom or Amazon, you're going to be glad you have them in your wardrobe this spring and summer.