Hailey Bieber’s Matching Terry Cloth Set Has Sold Out 3 Times, but It’s Back in Stock

If you grew up in the ’90s, you’re probably no stranger to the matching terry cloth ensemble. Once a summertime staple, terry cloth drums up memories of family vacations, the scent of chlorine, and sandy cheeks, paired with damp swimsuits and goosebump-covered limbs. Like so many other retro trends, this quick-drying fabric has paved the way for a comeback in 2020. Its latest proponent? Hailey Bieber.
A lesson in color- and fabric-coordinated dressing, the model recently sported a head-to-toe terry cloth look on her Instagram story, complete with matching shorts , a button-down top , and a bikini top . Of course, Bieber added her own flair to the outfit, styling the soft pool-ready loungewear with a bucket hat and gold jewelry.
Her cotton candy pink set is from celebrity-approved swimwear brand Frankies Bikinis , which boasts fans like Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez. Since launching earlier this year as part of the brand’s Y2K collection , the terry cloth pieces have been instant best-sellers. In fact, the yellow, blue, and white versions of the set have sold out three times over the past few months. But fret not. All of the nostalgic hues, including Bieber’s pink picks, have just been restocked.
After taking a closer look at the playful collection, it’s clear why it’s such a hit. The loose-fitting shorts feature an elastic waistband for comfort whether you’re relaxing on a lounge chair by the pool or sprawled on the couch in the living room. The button-down top is just as light and airy, offering a casual coverup for a swimsuit or a breathable option for wearing out and about on a hot summer day. Even the triangle swim top is double lined so it won’t get soggy after a dip in the water.
Convinced to give terry cloth another try? Head to the brand’s site to shop the entire retro-inspired collection , or keep scrolling to shop Bieber’s exact look.
