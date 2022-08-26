Hailey Bieber Wears This Basics Brand Religiously — and So Does the Rest of Hollywood

Some of their most popular staples are currently on sale.

Laura Reilly

Laura Reilly is a writer and editor with over six years of experience covering fashion and beauty shopping news. She has written for InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, People, Thrillist, Nylon, and more. She also publishes a weekly shopping newsletter, Magasin, which highlights the top news, sales, and goings-on when it comes to buying clothes online.  

August 26, 2022

Sure, maybe everyone's talking about fall fashion these days, but when it comes to finding seasonless basics like tees and tanks, it can be a year-round struggle for many. The latest hope we have at nailing our "forever" staples comes from a parade of hot, young Hollywood types — where else?

Even though it's undoubtedly one of the biggest new celebrity obsessions, if you hadn't heard of Éterne yet, you'd be forgiven. Having only just launched in 2020, the brand has since amassed a following that includes virtually every trend-setting A-lister.

Halsey is the latest celeb to be spotted in the brand, posing on Instagram in its long-sleeve turtleneck dress (just the kind of thing we'll want to have in our closets this coming season). Since its inception, plenty of other high-profile types have had Éterne in their rotation regularly: Emily Ratajkowski wore a short-sleeve baby tee, Addison Rae wore a cropped thermal henley, and Kylie Jenner wore a long-sleeve ribbed tee and lounge pant two-piece set from the brand.

Still, no fashion icon has worn these reliable basics as frequently or as often as Hailey Bieber. Bieber has been sporting Éterne since mid-pandemic and seems to have opted for one of the brand's pieces almost every month since. She's a fan of its cropped rib tanks, lounge boxer shorts, thermal henleys, oversized thermals, long-sleeve thermals, racerback tanks, thermal rompers, short-sleeve baby tees…basically the entire collection.

She's worn Éterne through every season, with both high-end designer pieces and unbranded casual wear. The brand's pieces have clearly become major building blocks in the star's closet.

While prices can reach up to $275 for a romper, there are also amazing deals to be had. Thanks to an especially generous sale at Ssense, you can find the brand's comfy cotton bras and bikini undies for as little as $21. Just make sure you're signed into your account to see the low prices.

Shop our favorite Bieber-approved Éterne basics below.

ÉTERNE SSENSE Exclusive White Triangle Bra

ÉTERNE SSENSE Exclusive White Triangle Bra

Shop now: $21 on Private Sale (Originally $65); ssense.com

ÉTERNE SSENSE Exclusive White 90s Bikini Brief

ÉTERNE SSENSE Exclusive White 90s Bikini Brief

Shop now: $21 on Private Sale (Originally $45); ssense.com

ÉTERNE Black Thermal Romper

ÉTERNE Black Thermal Romper

Shop now: $275; ssense.com

ÉTERNE SSENSE Exclusive Black Crop Ribbed Turtleneck

ÉTERNE SSENSE Exclusive Black Crop Ribbed Turtleneck

Shop now: $41 on Private Sale (Originally $135); ssense.com

ÉTERNE SSENSE Exclusive White Crop Baby T-Shirt

ÉTERNE SSENSE Exclusive White Crop Baby T-Shirt

Shop now: $53 on Private Sale (Originally $70); ssense.com

ÉTERNE SSENSE Exclusive Off-White Crop Rib Tank Top

ÉTERNE SSENSE Exclusive Off-White Crop Rib Tank Top

Shop now: $51 (Originally $65); ssense.com

ÉTERNE Gray Lounge Boxer Shorts

ÉTERNE Gray Lounge Boxer Shorts

Shop now: $70; ssense.com

ÉTERNE Black Raglan Hoodie

ÉTERNE Black Raglan Hoodie

Shop now: $115; ssense.com

