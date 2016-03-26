Hailey Baldwin Just Signed to the Same Modeling Agency as Gigi Hadid

IMG, Gigi Hadid's modeling agency, doesn’t waste any time when it spots a model-on-the-rise, and the company's execs have most recently set their sights on Hailey Baldwin. The 19-year-old daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin is no stranger to the limelight: She's friendly with the likes of Justin Bieber, the Hadids, and the Jenners—basically the entire cool kids tribe. Baldwin’s modeling resume over the past few years is rather impressive, having been shot for international editions of Vogue and W and posing for campaigns like Ralph Lauren Denim & Supply and H&M (what's even more mind-blowing is that she’s amassed an Instagram following of more than five million followers).

The mega agency announced the good news that it signed the blonde beauty on a global contract earlier this week with an Instagram photo welcoming her to join the ranks of their freshest faces like Kaia Gerber and Anwar Hadid (Gigi and Bella's little bro). The social-media savvy star reposted the management company’s shout-out, gushing “SO excited to now be a part of the IMG family!” What's no suprise is that more than 160,000 fans "liked" the fashion darling's post, and we think that Baldwin's going to give them a lot more to like going forward.

🙊🙊 shot by @devyngalindo for @tommyhilfiger denim. A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Feb 10, 2016 at 7:18pm PST

A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Dec 29, 2015 at 11:50am PST