Everyone Is Wearing this Gucci Tee at Fashion Week

Gucci, Gucci, Gucci, am I right? The hot brand, beloved by celebrities and InStyle staffers alike has designed the T-shirt of the moment, worn by fashionistas and It girls around the world thanks to the street style-friendly vibes of Fashion Week.

The tee is simple but super chic, featuring a retro Gucci logo front and center, and is perfect for styling with bold accessories, thanks to the fact that, well, it's a T-shirt.

These street style stars worked the Gucci tee perfectly, artfully pairing the simple design with a bright bag, a colorful scarf, trendy track pants, or a sophisticated red pump.

Scroll down below to see how style stars from around the world are wearing their Gucci tees and get inspired to style your own plain shirts with élan.