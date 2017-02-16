Everyone Is Wearing this Gucci Tee at Fashion Week

Christian Vierig/Getty
Jane Asher
Feb 15, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

Gucci, Gucci, Gucci, am I right? The hot brand, beloved by celebrities and InStyle staffers alike has designed the T-shirt of the moment, worn by fashionistas and It girls around the world thanks to the street style-friendly vibes of Fashion Week. 

The tee is simple but super chic, featuring a retro Gucci logo front and center, and is perfect for styling with bold accessories, thanks to the fact that, well, it's a T-shirt. 

VIDEO: How Gigi Hadid Mentally Prepares for Fashion Week

 

These street style stars worked the Gucci tee perfectly, artfully pairing the simple design with a bright bag, a colorful scarf, trendy track pants, or a sophisticated red pump.

RELATED: The Gucci Shoes Celebrities Can’t Get Enough of

Scroll down below to see how style stars from around the world are wearing their Gucci tees and get inspired to style your own plain shirts with élan.  

1 of 8 Photographer Group / Splash News

With Black Jeans

2 of 8 Christian Vierig/Getty

Under a Trench Coat

3 of 8 Christian Vierig/Getty

Over Green Track Pants

4 of 8 Christian Vierig/Getty

With a Pop of Red

5 of 8 Christian Vierig/Getty

Under A Leopard Coat

6 of 8 Christian Vierig/Getty

With a Colorful Scarf

7 of 8 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Plenty of Patterns

8 of 8 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Over a Turtleneck

