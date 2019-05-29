Gucci Put a Uterus on a Dress, and People Have Mixed Feelings About It

Image zoom Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The fashion industry has no problem making political and social statements, and that's especially been the case over the past few years. Dior's "We Should All Be Feminists" tee still pops up on celebrities, and last September, Christian Siriano even put a "Voting for Cynthia" (as in Nixon, who ran for Governor of New York) shirt on his runway — just two examples of a much larger trend. Gucci is the latest fashion house to add to the mix. Its Resort 2020 collection includes pieces such as a blazer that states "My Body My Choice" and a dress with a uterus on it.

When Gucci shared images of these items to Instagram, adding that they were also a nod to the '70s, reactions were mixed. Despite what people feel when it comes to the recent abortion laws and bans — and, according to the comments, folks are still divided on that — there are questions about turning the cause into a commodity. How much will these items cost? Will Gucci be donating the proceeds to charities? It's nice to see major brands making this kind of statement, which will surely make headlines (like this one) and get a conversation going, but at the same time, it makes us wonder why they are doing it.

Thankfully, Gucci cleared some of that up in the caption, saying that creative director Alessandro Michele has a "vision of freedom, equality and self-expression" and even founded a global campaign, Chime For Change, in 2013, which "represents and advocates for gender equality." The organization will be donating to various "global partners for sexual and family health rights" in 2019, including the Global Fund for Women, the Ms. Foundation, and Women Deliver.

As of now, there's no word on how much these items will cost or what percentage of the proceeds will be donated.

"My Body My Choice," which was '70s slogan, was included on the back of a Gucci blazer.

Image zoom Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Another design was embroidered with a uterus.