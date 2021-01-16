This Secret Sale Has Gucci for as Little as $170
If you haven't already done so, bookmark Gilt.com. The website offers sample sale-level deals every single day that you can shop from the comfort of home, and all you have to do to access the exclusive markdowns is sign up for a free account with your email. It's that simple.
There's one brand we always monitor closely on Gilt to spot deep discounts the second they drop, and that brand is Gucci. Yes, Gilt has Gucci, and right now, Gilt has Gucci for less than we've seen in a long time.
Shop now: $1,980 (Originally $2,250); gilt.com
This Gucci blowout event, which is only a few days long, has hundreds of items on sale, and the standout pieces from the Italian fashion house that you definitely shouldn't sleep on are the iconic Marmont bags. A true investment piece, the classic quilted styles withstand time and trends. We'll never say no to a discounted Marmont bag, and Gilt's Gucci sale has a plethora of them.
Best Gucci Bag Deals
- Gucci GG Marmont Matelasse Leather Belt Bag, $1,040 (Originally $1,150)
- Gucci GG Marmont Mini Top Handle Matelasse Leather Bag, $1,890 (Originally $2,100)
- Gucci GG Marmont Small Matelasse Leather Shoulder Bag, $1,740 (Originally $1,980)
- Gucci Ophidia Small GG Supreme Canvas & Leather Shoulder Bag, $1,220 (Originally $1,390)
- Gucci GG Marmont Medium Matelasse Leather Tote, $2,190 (Originally $2,490)
Shop now: $1,080 (Originally $1,200); gilt.com
Given the fact that Gucci rarely goes on sale, it's practically a given that these discounted styles are going to fly off the shelves. With savings in the hundreds of dollars, like this gorgeous black leather tote that's $300 off and these loafers that are nearly $200 off, you're getting some of the best prices on the internet.
Best Gucci Shoe Deals
- Gucci GG Fringe Leather Platform Pump, $860 (Originally $980)
- Gucci Web Horsebit Leather Loafer, $750 (Originally $830)
- Gucci Fake/Not Print Canvas Sneaker, $610 (Originally $680)
- Gucci Platform Horsebit Leather Mule, $740 (Originally $840)
- Gucci Ace Web Leather Sneaker, $610 (Originally $720)
Bags aren't the only thing on sale. Gucci shoes — yes, those iconic loafers every celeb from Katie Holmes to Jennifer Aniston owns — are also discounted for a limited time, as are the brand's sumptuous silk scarves that can be styled numerous ways, like tied on your new Gucci bag, tied into your hair, or worn around the neck.
Shop Gilt's Gucci sale today or risk feeling major regret when things are out of stock.
