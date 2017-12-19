The Digital Paintings in Gucci's New Campaign Belong in a Museum

Ignasi Monreal for Gucci
Isabel Jones
Dec 19, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

Just when you thought Gucci reached its artistic zenith, the house produced something so breathtakingly beautiful and out-of-the-box that you’re left virtually speechless before your computer screen (aka me right now).

The bold celebrity favorite just released images from their upcoming 2018 ad campaign, and they pretty much belong in a museum. Created to evoke a “Utopian Fantasy,” the brand tapped Spanish artist and illustrator Ignasi Monreal to bring a surrealist lilt to the iconic realm of Gucci.

While it’s easy to get caught up in the pure aesthetic finesse of the digital paintings, don’t overlook the new season’s products, artfully enmeshed in each frame.

Scroll down below to see a selection of the “Utopian Fantasy” campaign images, which will be officially released in January 2018.

1 of 8 Ignasi Monreal for Gucci

Gucci SS18

2 of 8 Ignasi Monreal for Gucci

Gucci SS18 

3 of 8 Ignasi Monreal for Gucci

Gucci SS18 

4 of 8 Ignasi Monreal for Gucci

Gucci SS18

5 of 8 Ignasi Monreal for Gucci

Gucci SS18 

6 of 8 Ignasi Monreal for Gucci

Gucci SS18 

7 of 8 Ignasi Monreal for Gucci

Gucci SS18

8 of 8 Ignasi Monreal for Gucci

Gucci SS18

