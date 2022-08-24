Denim Mini Skirts Are Back, and I've Been Wearing This Comfy $25 Option From Amazon on Repeat

My villain origin story is that I really don't like denim shorts. They retain sweat and never fit properly; shimmying them over my hips tries my patience even on the best of days. Fortunately, a denim skirt is a totally different story that provides a similar look without the discomfort. After searching endlessly for the perfect denim mini, I finally found the one for just $25 on Amazon — and I've been wearing it daily since.

The under-the-radar skirt is available in nine colors, including light and dark denim washes, black, and even purple and pink, and sizes S to XXL. Made out of 95 percent cotton and five percent spandex, the stretchy fabric contours perfectly to your waist, thighs, and derriere, a special quality to note for folks who hate gaping waistbands. Retention is equally as amazing because the fabric somehow doesn't stretch out, so it hasn't loosened or changed shape at all despite daily wear. The length is ideal and hits a bit above mid-thigh (I'm almost 5-foot-5) while the high-rise waistband falls right underneath my belly button.

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

Other than being comfy and flattering, denim skirts also happen to be having a moment right now. Not only have celebs like Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Katie Holmes been donning the style recently, but TikTok has been fawning over the look, too. The Amazon skirt pairs well with everything including tanks, tees, and corset tops, and is perfect for year-round wear, too. I'm already envisioning myself squishing crunchy leaves donning black booties, black tights, my dark wash skirt, a basic turtleneck, and a bold lip color. Two small grievances are that the metal button is a bit flimsy and the skirt does rise if you're walking a lot; my solution for the latter is to wear ultra-short biker shorts underneath.

As for my opinion, you can take it or leave it, but many Amazon reviewers seem to agree with my assessment of this perfect denim skirt. One shopper called it "the best" denim skirt, explaining that they've "never been able to find a comfortable, denim skirt that moves with you and doesn't feel restrictive" quite like this one. Another customer also agreed that it "doesn't lose its shape" despite the stretch.

The conclusion to this lengthy tale: If you're looking for a comfortable, quality wardrobe staple that doesn't cost a small fortune, consider yourself covered via this fantastic $25 Amazon mini skirt.

