The Cool-Girl Way to Customize Your Denim

"Whatevs," "as if," "hey baby" are just a few of the million phrases that exist in the English language that you can have embroidered on your jeans. Or, maybe you want a number? Or, a monogram? Or, perhaps a star or a heart, or like, literally anything? Truly, the possibilities are limitless, because as of today, you can personalize three GRLFRND styles—the Cindy high-rise shorts, the Karolina high-rise jeans, and the Daria oversized jacket—through a denim customizer exclusively on revolve.com.

The only hard part is actually choosing what you want to embroider (a huge ask, since how are you supposed to pick one or two out of infinity?), but the rest is easy. Choose the style you want, type in what you want embroidered (everything is hand-done), choose the thread color (you have a choice of 6), and decide on placements (there are 19 different spots, from the jacket's collar to the jean's hemline). OK, actually, the hardest part might be the waiting. There's a two-week turnaround time, but once it's yours, it's uniquely yours forever.

Embroidery cost ranges from $17.50 to $32.50 per section, which will be added to the retail prices (that range from $148 to $288). Shop and customize your GRLFRND pair at revolve.com.

