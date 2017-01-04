The Cool-Girl Way to Customize Your Denim

"Whatevs," "as if," "hey baby" are just a few of the million phrases that exist in the English language that you can have embroidered on your jeans. Or, maybe you want a number? Or, a monogram? Or, perhaps a star or a heart, or like, literally anything? Truly, the possibilities are limitless, because as of today, you can personalize three GRLFRND styles—the Cindy high-rise shorts, the Karolina high-rise jeans, and the Daria oversized jacket—through a denim customizer exclusively on revolve.com

The only hard part is actually choosing what you want to embroider (a huge ask, since how are you supposed to pick one or two out of infinity?), but the rest is easy. Choose the style you want, type in what you want embroidered (everything is hand-done), choose the thread color (you have a choice of 6), and decide on placements (there are 19 different spots, from the jacket's collar to the jean's hemline). OK, actually, the hardest part might be the waiting. There's a two-week turnaround time, but once it's yours, it's uniquely yours forever

Embroidery cost ranges from $17.50 to $32.50 per section, which will be added to the retail prices (that range from $148 to $288). Shop and customize your GRLFRND pair at revolve.com.

Courtesy
available at revolve.com $210 SHOP NOW
Courtesy
available at revolve.com $148 SHOP NOW
Courtesy
available at revolve.com $210 SHOP NOW
Courtesy
available at revolve.com $288 SHOP NOW
8 Reasons You Need An Oversized Jean Jacket ASAP
<p><strong>Valentino</strong></p>
Valentino

If you’re looking for something less casual, intricately rendered appliqués and a rich cornflower blue wash give the laidback fabric and cut a refined twist.

Courtesy
Valentino available at net-a-porter.com $3,290 SHOP NOW
<p><strong>Zara</strong></p>
Zara

Don’t be afraid of rips and holes! Tempered by softer, more polished pieces—such as silk slips, tapered black trousers, lacy camisoles—distressing adds interesting texture to your ensemble.

Courtesy
Zara available at zara.com $70 SHOP NOW
<p><strong>Alexander Wang</strong></p>
Alexander Wang

A crisp, structured silhouette in all black delivers “I’m with the band” cool in every situation—even when it involves nosebleed seats and a pair of binoculars.

Courtesy
Alexander Wang available at stylebop.com $455 SHOP NOW
<p><strong>Acne</strong></p>
Acne

To keep all that fabric from obscuring your figure, opt for styles with a slightly nipped-in waist. 

Courtesy
Acne Studios available at mytheresa.com $420 SHOP NOW
<p><strong>Current/Elliot</strong></p>
Current/Elliot

Balance the subtle fraying and faded finish with something more feminine, like a floral sundress or floaty eyelet top. 

Courtesy
Current Elliott available at matchesfashion.com $415 SHOP NOW
<p><strong>Mango</strong></p>
Mango

Just a few extra inches of fabric at the bottom take the simplest of dungaree button-downs from wardrobe staple to statement piece. 

Courtesy
Mango available at mango.com $70 SHOP NOW
<p><strong>MSGM</strong></p>
MSGM

Thoughtful, double-take worthy touches, like pin, fur patches, and embroidery, let you put your own spin on the trend.

Courtesy
MSGM available at farfetch.com $383 SHOP NOW
<p><strong>Marques Almeida</strong></p>
Marques Almeida

In deep indigo with an unfinished hem, the design is special enough to weave understated separates into a memorable look.

Courtesy
Marques Almeida available at farfetch.com $501 SHOP NOW
