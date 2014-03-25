GREEN

Mar 25, 2014 @ 3:44 pm
Marc by Marc Jacobs Bag
Marc by Marc Jacobs Bag
As if the bright leather and gold-tone hardware weren't reason enough to love this bag, the multiple zipper and turn-lock compartments make it practical too.

Totally Turnlock Faridah Shoulder Bag, $450; at shopbop.com.

-Leora Schwed
Courtesy of Marc Jacobs
Anthropologie Bowls
Anthropologie Bowls
Mix shades within the same color family for a chic tablescape. Try a fun combo of light seafoam and bright grassy green.

Latte bowls, $30 for set of 6; at anthropologie.com.
Courtesy of Anthropologie
Tory Burch Blazer
Tory Burch Blazer
Make an olive blazer your new neutral go-to jacket; the tailored cut and brass buttons on Tory Burch's version make for a polished topper to any outfit.

Liotta cotton jacket, $365; at net-a-porter.com.
Courtesy of Tory Burch
D.L. & Co Candle
D.L. & Co Candle
A scallop-edged emerald green glass makes this long-lasting pine, cedar and moss scented candle as pretty as it smells.

Exclusive HauteLook Price:
Hemlock candle, $67; flash sale no longer in progress.
Courtesy of HauteLook
Topshop Dress
Topshop Dress
This ruched mint green bodycon dress both flatters curves and highlights newly sun-kissed skin.

Ruched bandeau dress, $80; at topshop.com.
Courtesy of TopShop
Anthropologie Necklace
Anthropologie Necklace
Fill in the V-neck of a button-down or plain cotton tee with an eye-catching seafoam curved necklace.

Sea ribbons necklace, $278; at anthropologie.com.
Courtesy of Anthropologie
Shu Uemura Art of Hair Collection
Shu Uemura Art of Hair Collection
Formulated with nourishing argan oil, this floral-scented line repairs damaged strands-and classes up any shower caddy.

Art of Hair Silk Bloom Collection, $45-$65; at shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com.
Courtesy of Shu Uemura
Rosa Cha Bikini
Rosa Cha Bikini
Stand out at the pool or beach with a cheery lime two-piece that flatters all skin tones. Pair with a gold cover-up to add warmth to the cool tones.

Bandeau safety pin bikini, $245; at intermix.com.
Courtesy of Rosa Cha
Michael Aram Vase
Michael Aram Vase
What better way to showcase your summer blooms than having them emerge from the petals of a soft green vase.

Easter lily vase, $159; at michaelaram.com.
Courtesy of Michael Aram
Sue Devitt Eye Palette
Sue Devitt Eye Palette
From key lime to deep teal, this four-in-one palette has the prettiest (and most verdant!) range we’ve seen-if you can bear to smudge it.

Hydrating Marine Minerals Destination Eye Palette in Green Isles, $37.50; at suedevittbeauty.com.
Courtesy of Marine Minerals
Thro Home by Marlo Lorenz Pillow
Thro Home by Marlo Lorenz Pillow
An apple green throw pillow covered in shimmery organza roses perks up a neutral couch or bedspread.

Exclusive HauteLook Price:
Jumping Rose pillow, $25; flash sale no longer in progress.
Courtesy of HauteLook
Juicy Couture Ring
Juicy Couture Ring
Exude vintage glamour in this bold, emerald green sparkler.

Multi-stone ring, $88; at piperlime.com.
Courtesy of Juicy Couture
Jason Wu Skirt
Jason Wu Skirt
Thanks to a bit of sheen, Jason Wu's kelly green silk mini goes effortlessly from office to after...

Silk side-pleat skirt, $1,100; at browns.com.
Courtesy of Jason Wu
Hunter Rain Boots
Hunter Rain Boots
Classic wellies in hunter green manage to keep feet dry (soggy summer festivals, anyone?) and lightweight summer dresses stylish.

Tall women's boot, $115; at usa.hunter-boot.com.
Courtesy of Hunter
Philippe Starck Chair
Philippe Starck Chair
Add a piece of modern art to your home with this transparent lime green rounded back chair.

Victoria Ghost Chair, $330; at allmodern.com.
Courtesy of Phillipe Stark
Essie Nail Polish
Essie Nail Polish
As sweet as its name, this powdery seafoam shade flatters all skin tones.

Nail polish in Mint Candy Apple, $8; at essieshop.com.
Courtesy of Essie
