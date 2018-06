1 of 8 Maria Valentino/MCV Photo (4)

GRAPHIC B&W

WHY WE LOVE IT

In a complicated world, there’s something reassuring about clean, simple black-and-white, especially when it’s organized into logical stripes, grids, and figure-flattering vertical planes. The look is modern, cool, and assertive—but never in your face—and smacks of self-possession.



HOW TO WEAR IT

Introducing another color would lessen the impact. So if your neckline begs for ornamentation, choose a statement piece in, yes, black or white, as Oscar de la Renta did with a gown. Shoes can be black, white, or a mix of the two, and makeup should do nothing more than highlight your brows and bone structure (contour away!).



Photos: (left to right) Marc Jacobs, Narciso Rodriguez, Oscar de la Renta, Sportmax