The Coolest Graduation Gift Ideas for the Guys in Your Life

Jennifer Velez
May 23, 2014 @ 4:55 pm

Shopping for guys is never an easy task and finding that “special something” to hand him on graduation day can be especially tricky. To help you show the graduating men in your life how proud you are of their accomplishments, we compiled a no-fail gift guide filled with stylish finds we know they’ll appreciate. In it you’ll find a cool, multi-currency wallet that's perfect for summer travels, a handy college survival kit for those wrapping up their high school career, a sleek set of skull cufflinks to add a touch of edge to formal interview attire, and more.

Start shopping them all in our gallery!

Jack Spade Briefcase

Jack Spade Briefcase

$388; jackspade.com
2 of 10 Courtesy

Alexander McQueen Skull Cufflinks

$175; mrporter.com
3 of 10 Courtesy

Jawbone Activity Tracking Band

$150; mrporter.com
Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb

Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb

$145; nordstrom.com
5 of 10 Courtesy

B&O Play Wireless Speakers

$1,150; mrporter.com
Clare Vivier Catch All

Clare Vivier Catch All

$74; clarevivier.com
YOLO Note Cards

YOLO Note Cards

$20; eastdane.com
8 of 10 Courtesy

Smythson Multi-Currency Wallet

$285; mrporter.com
Take Ivy Book

Take Ivy Book

$25; eastdane.com
10 of 10 Courtesy

Pinch Provisions College Survival Kit

$25; shopbop.com

