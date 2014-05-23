Congratulate the Grad in Your Life with These Chic and Stylish Gifts

Courtesy
Alexandra DeRosa
May 23, 2014 @ 3:45 pm

What better way to congratulate the graduate in your life than with a gift? Whether you want to give a thoughtful token or go with an extravagant present, we've got you covered.

We gathered items from cute notebooks and ultra-encouraging advice books (like Sophia Amoruso's #GirlBoss)  to stylish splurges that are sure to spoil your grad (like a diamond Jennifer Meyer necklace). Or, if you're gifting to the grown-up grad you can pick from home goodies that are perfect for those who are gearing up to go off on their own.

Click to shop for stylish gifts for your favorite grad!

1 of 16 Courtesy

Michael Kors

$180; shopbop.com
2 of 16 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Daisy Delight Fragrance

$75; sephora.com
3 of 16 Courtesy

#GIRLBOSS by Sophia Amoruso Hardcover Book

$27; amazon.com
4 of 16 Courtesy

Eddie Borgo

$325; net-a-porter.com
5 of 16 Courtesy

Kate Spade All-Occasions Card Set

$30; katespade.com
6 of 16 Courtesy

Jennifer Meyer

$1,800; net-a-porter.com
7 of 16 Courtesy

Sephora by OPI At-Home Gel Color System

$159; sephora.com
8 of 16 Courtesy

Cupcakes and Cashmere Coffee Table Book

$20; shopbop.com
9 of 16 Courtesy

Urban Decay Naked3 Palette

$54; urbandecay.com
10 of 16 Courtesy

Michael Michael Kors

$280; net-a-porter.com
11 of 16 Courtesy

I Just Graduated ... Now What? Hardcover Book

$20; randomhouse.com
12 of 16 Courtesy

Philosophy Skin Care Essentials Set

$85; philosophy.com
13 of 16 Courtesy

Mulberry

$430; net-a-porter.com
14 of 16 Courtesy

Paul Mitchell Premium Hot Roller System

$180; paulmitchell.com for locations
15 of 16 Courtesy

Smythson Notebook

$80; smythson.com
16 of 16 Courtesy

Missoni Home

$275; net-a-porter.com

