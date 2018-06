1 of 8 Imaxtree

WHY WE LOVE IT

Concealment of flesh, but not the body, is the mood. Long fitted sleeves, high armholes, and supple or playful fabrics keep this exercise in restraint from appearing monastic. When a low-cut gown teases with a sheer turtleneck underneath, the slightest glimpse of skin turns highly erotic. It’s the exact opposite of red-carpet flash.



HOW TO WEAR IT

Too much coverage may make you look too much like a sister wife. Instead, combine complementary fabrics, like sheer with textured. Gowns can cling to the waist, but then flow. If you’re younger, opt for a T and skinny pants as a base for layers. If older, go for a uniform look, top to bottom. This cerebral take on dressing rejects colorful makeup. Go soft and pretty.



Photos: (left to right) Rodarte, Victoria Beckham, Proenza Schouler, Band of Outsiders