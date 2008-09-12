Gossip Girl Set: Get the Look

InStyle.com
Sep 12, 2008 @ 5:29 pm
Living Room
pinterest
Living Room
The main living area is roughly 47 feet by 37 feet, says the show's production designer Loren Weeks. “This is where the characters will cross paths; I’m sure there will be lots of parties in there,” he says. “The van der Woodsen apartment is composed of clean, simple lines, shapes and rhythms. But in keeping with Upper East Side tradition, it is still very formal in its presentation and layout.”

Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
Jonny Valiant
White Sofas
pinterest
White Sofas
The Desiron couches provide a lovely blank canvas to add color to, like the blue Olivier Desforges throw and red Pollack pillows.

BUY ONLINE NOW Hudson sofa, Desiron, $2,850; at allmodernfurniture.com.
Courtesy of Allmodernfurniture.com
Red Wire Side Table
pinterest
Red Wire Side Table
The use of primary colors, including the Tucker Robbins footstool that sits between two custom-made Ralph Lauren chairs, fits into the primary-color palette. “I used red, blue and yellow to keep the palette simple,” Weeks says. “These colors work with any of the art on the walls and keep the decor from becoming too muddled.”

BUY ONLINE NOW Wire pouf side table, Tucker Robbins, price upon request; at decorati.com.
Courtesy of Decorati.com
Jessica Craig-Martin Art
pinterest
Jessica Craig-Martin Art
This piece sits on a wall just outside the kitchen. “Lilly is an art collector and the works she collects are bold and colorful,” says Weeks, who decided to paint the walls with Benjamin Moore’s Sandy Brown khaki-hued paint. (White doesn’t work well on television.) “I picked a warm neutral color as the backdrop for the art.” This artist is also part of the Art Production Fund.

BUY ONLINE NOW Watermill Center Benefit Gala 2007 photograph, Jessica Craig-Martin, price upon request; at artnet.com.
Courtesy of Artnet.com
Wall Sconce (Above Fireplace)
pinterest
Wall Sconce (Above Fireplace)
Weeks used “very clean lines” throughout, including the lighting above the fireplace by David Weeks Studio. This also fits with the overall feel of the apartment. “I wanted to introduce a third archetype in the modern high-rise,” says Weeks, who juxtaposed this living space with the Waldorf’s ornate Fifth Avenue penthouse and the Humphrey’s warehouse loft in Brooklyn.

BUY ONLINE NOW Sarus sconce, David Weeks studio, price upon request; at davidweeksstudio.com.
Courtesy of Davidweeksstudio.com
Wooden Boxes
pinterest
Wooden Boxes
Are the somewhat masculine touches, like these handmade wood boxes by RampY Augousti, Bart Bass touches? Nope. “It’s pure Lily van der Woodsen,” says Weeks. “Lily started this without a husband in her life.”

BUY ONLINE NOW Python box, RampY Augousti, $130; at barneys.com.
Courtesy of Barneys
Blue Lamps
pinterest
Blue Lamps
The lamps on the end tables are from Center 44 in Manhattan. They complement Lilly’s art choices, which include pieces by Kiki Smith, Ryan McGinley and Richard Phillips. And they also pair well with the blue Masry carpet that covers the gray stone floor and the blue sliding doors in the kitchen.

BUY BLUE LAMPS Hanna blue grass table lamp, Seascape Lighting, $258; at velocityartanddesign.com.
Courtesy of Velocity Art and Design
Serena’s Bedroom
pinterest
Serena’s Bedroom
When it came to decorating Serena’s bedroom, Loren Weeks wanted the space to reflect the teen’s personality. “Her room shows a confident, eclectic mix of funky new and classic vintage items,” says Weeks, who decorated with bold patterns and metallic accents. “I wanted it to express her character: effortlessly beautiful and self-assured.”

Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
Jonny Valiant
Table Lamps
pinterest
Table Lamps
Weeks says he wanted to avoid “anything mundane” in Serena’s room. These clear table lamps fit the bill without competing with the polka dot Roma wall fabric against which they are set.

BUY ONLINE NOW Table lamp, Bourgie, $362; at conranusa.com.
Courtesy of Conran Shop
Bedding and Pillows
pinterest
Bedding and Pillows
The bedding is a mix of Barbara Barry and L’Erba (in the Private Sanctuary pattern). "Serena's really casually elegant, and I tried to bring that feel to her room,” says Weeks.

BUY ONLINE NOW Private Sanctuary white decorative bed pillow with tan accents and bedding, L’Erba, $79 to $179; at bloomingdales.com.
Courtesy of Bloomingdales
Silver Bed Pillow
pinterest
Silver Bed Pillow
“I put some great fabrics in there and hints of metallic,” says Weeks. “We’ve got really great metallic pillows,” which were bought at Bloomingdales. He has no problem mixing metals either-the room features gold, silver and bronze accents.

BUY SILVER PILLOWS Marquis Pillow, Crate amp Barrel, $60; at crateandbarrel.com.
Courtesy of Crate & Barrel
Marilyn Minter Artwork
pinterest
Marilyn Minter Artwork
“We have a relationship with the Art Production Fund,” says Weeks, who used artwork from artists tied to the organization, which is a non-profit devoted to exposing new audiences to contemporary art, to decorate the house. One such piece in Serena’s room is the glittering eye on the wall by Marilyn Minter, who also created the piece at left.

BUY MARILYN MINTER ART Sparkle photograph, Marilyn Minter, Contact Gallery for price; at artnet.com.
Courtesy of Artnet.com
Bedside Table
pinterest
Bedside Table
Weeks says that Lilly van der Woodsen would have shopped for vintage pieces at Center 44 in Manhattan and Stamford Antique Center in Connecticut, which is where she picked up the two ornate bedside chests in the bedroom.

BUY A DECORATIVE CHEST Marcela dresser, Anthropologie, $1,498; at anthropologie.com.
Courtesy of Anthropologie
Settee
pinterest
Settee
The fictional apartment is a high rise on the East Side, not too far from the Palace Hotel, where the van der Woodsens lived in the first season while their apartment was being renovated. “They’re on the 35th floor approximately,” says Weeks, which makes a settee by the window a lovely place to sit and enjoy the view.

BUY A SETTEE Vintage gilt settee, Jayson Home amp Garden, $3,795; at jaysonhomeandgarden.com.
Courtesy of Jayson
Amy Gartrell Artwork
pinterest
Amy Gartrell Artwork
Another Art Production Fund artist featured in Serena’s bedroom is Amy Gartrell, who created both the piece to the left and the bright one that hangs above the desk in the bedroom.

BUY AMY GARTRELL ARTWORK Printed carpet tapestry, Amy Gartrell, price upon request; at artnet.com.
Courtesy of Artnet.com
White Desk
pinterest
White Desk
Any high-schooler needs a place to study (although we never seem to see Serena do too much of that); Serena’s functional-yet-stylish desk and chair are from Poliform USA, as are many of the other clean-lined items in the apartment.

BUY A WHITE DESK FREDRIK, Ikea, $100; at ikea.com.
Courtesy of Ikea
Floor Mirror
pinterest
Floor Mirror
A long mirror sits in front of the three-panel sliding-door closet. “It’s made with translucent material and the walls are covered in boa skin,” says Weeks. No walk-in for her? “Blair has a walk-in closet and we’re trying to establish some differences between our characters,” he says.

BUY A FLOOR MIRROR Cheval mirror, Dolce, $180; at target.com.
Courtesy of Target
Dining Room and Kitchen
pinterest
Dining Room and Kitchen
“The main living room, the kitchen, the dining room-they all flow together, but they’re defined by columns and a change in the floor material,” says Weeks, who loves the kitchen space. “It stands in sharp contrast to the traditional.”

Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
Jonny Valiant
Dining Room Chair
pinterest
Dining Room Chair
The blue stone-top dining table with hammered metal base is from ABC Home, while the modern chairs are from Cherner. (Lilly’s rebellious side doesn’t need to have a matching table and chairs!)

BUY ONLINE NOW Armchair, Cherner, $999; at dwr.com.
Courtesy of Design Within Reach
Window Candelabra
pinterest
Window Candelabra
Also from ABC Home are the blown-glass chandelier above the table and the candelabra that sits in the window, which is Spin by Tom Dixon.

BUY ONLINE NOW Spin candelabra, Tom Dixon, price upon request; at tomdixon.net.
Courtesy of Tom Dixon
Red Rug
pinterest
Red Rug
We’ll see how many family meals the Bass/van der Woodsens share in this room. If and when they do, you can bet they’ll be more fiery than the red Masry carpet below their feet.

BUY A RED RUG Remy rug, Crate amp Barrel, $50 to $199; at crateandbarrel.com.
Courtesy of Crate & Barrel
Red Bowl and Cookware
pinterest
Red Bowl and Cookware
Weeks also used primary colors in the kitchen-the red cookware (and tea kettle) in the kitchen are all by Le Creuset. The blue sliding doors, created by Poliform USA and painted with Benjamin Moore paint in Ol’ Blue Eyes, “anchors the center of the set" by adding a solid, bold piece of color right in the middle of the open living space, says Weeks.

BUY ONLINE NOW Item name, Le Creuset, $60; at cooking.com.
Courtesy of Le Creuset
Home Office
pinterest
Home Office
Lilly’s work space at the base of the stairs is an eclectic mix of refined pieces (like her Louis-style desk) and avant-garde items (faux-cowhide rug). “She’s a happening matron,” says Weeks. ”With this apartment, we see Lilly’s rebellious, independent side re-emerge.”

Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
Jonny Valiant
Eames Chair
pinterest
Eames Chair
“The Eames-style lounge chair with the Missoni fabric was one of many inspired moves by our set decorator, Christina Tonkin,” says Weeks. Many furniture pieces were covered in interesting fabrics-the top of the desk and desk chair, both from ABC Home in Manhattan, were upholstered in faux elephant hide.

BUY ONLINE NOW Lounge Chair, Eames, $2,889; at roomandboard.com.
Courtesy of Room & Board
Cowhide Rug
pinterest
Cowhide Rug
The faux animal skin theme extends to this cowhide rug, also from ABC Home. “The van der Woodsen apartment is intended to be a rejection of the conventions of the Upper East Side while still respecting many of its traditions and values,” says Weeks, who made this evident with the expensive, modern pieces in this space.

BUY ONLINE NOW Cowhide Collections rug, ABC Home, $400; at abchome.com.
Courtesy of ABC Home
Aluminum Bullet Chandelier
pinterest
Aluminum Bullet Chandelier
Weeks names this David Weeks chandelier (found above Lilly’s desk) as one of his favorite pieces in the apartment. “David’s fixtures are clean, sculptural and sexy,” he says. And very fitting for the home’s inhabitants.

BUY ONLINE NOW Aluminum bullet chandelier, David Weeks Studio, pricing upon request; at davidweeksstudio.com.
Courtesy of David Weeks Studio
Desk Vase
pinterest
Desk Vase
The glassware throughout the apartment, including this Orrefours vase from Lilly’s desk and the hand-blown glass bowl on the main living room table from ABC Home, add subtle architectural elements to the space without competing with the art.

BUY ONLINE NOW Zvizz vase, Orrefours, $102; at artedona.de.

Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
Courtesy of Artedona.com
1 of 28

Advertisement
1 of 27 Jonny Valiant

Living Room

The main living area is roughly 47 feet by 37 feet, says the show's production designer Loren Weeks. “This is where the characters will cross paths; I’m sure there will be lots of parties in there,” he says. “The van der Woodsen apartment is composed of clean, simple lines, shapes and rhythms. But in keeping with Upper East Side tradition, it is still very formal in its presentation and layout.”

Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
Advertisement
2 of 27 Courtesy of Allmodernfurniture.com

White Sofas

The Desiron couches provide a lovely blank canvas to add color to, like the blue Olivier Desforges throw and red Pollack pillows.

BUY ONLINE NOW Hudson sofa, Desiron, $2,850; at allmodernfurniture.com.
3 of 27 Courtesy of Decorati.com

Red Wire Side Table

The use of primary colors, including the Tucker Robbins footstool that sits between two custom-made Ralph Lauren chairs, fits into the primary-color palette. “I used red, blue and yellow to keep the palette simple,” Weeks says. “These colors work with any of the art on the walls and keep the decor from becoming too muddled.”

BUY ONLINE NOW Wire pouf side table, Tucker Robbins, price upon request; at decorati.com.
Advertisement
4 of 27 Courtesy of Artnet.com

Jessica Craig-Martin Art

This piece sits on a wall just outside the kitchen. “Lilly is an art collector and the works she collects are bold and colorful,” says Weeks, who decided to paint the walls with Benjamin Moore’s Sandy Brown khaki-hued paint. (White doesn’t work well on television.) “I picked a warm neutral color as the backdrop for the art.” This artist is also part of the Art Production Fund.

BUY ONLINE NOW Watermill Center Benefit Gala 2007 photograph, Jessica Craig-Martin, price upon request; at artnet.com.
Advertisement
5 of 27 Courtesy of Davidweeksstudio.com

Wall Sconce (Above Fireplace)

Weeks used “very clean lines” throughout, including the lighting above the fireplace by David Weeks Studio. This also fits with the overall feel of the apartment. “I wanted to introduce a third archetype in the modern high-rise,” says Weeks, who juxtaposed this living space with the Waldorf’s ornate Fifth Avenue penthouse and the Humphrey’s warehouse loft in Brooklyn.

BUY ONLINE NOW Sarus sconce, David Weeks studio, price upon request; at davidweeksstudio.com.
Advertisement
6 of 27 Courtesy of Barneys

Wooden Boxes

Are the somewhat masculine touches, like these handmade wood boxes by RampY Augousti, Bart Bass touches? Nope. “It’s pure Lily van der Woodsen,” says Weeks. “Lily started this without a husband in her life.”

BUY ONLINE NOW Python box, RampY Augousti, $130; at barneys.com.
Advertisement
7 of 27 Courtesy of Velocity Art and Design

Blue Lamps

The lamps on the end tables are from Center 44 in Manhattan. They complement Lilly’s art choices, which include pieces by Kiki Smith, Ryan McGinley and Richard Phillips. And they also pair well with the blue Masry carpet that covers the gray stone floor and the blue sliding doors in the kitchen.

BUY BLUE LAMPS Hanna blue grass table lamp, Seascape Lighting, $258; at velocityartanddesign.com.
Advertisement
8 of 27 Jonny Valiant

Serena’s Bedroom

When it came to decorating Serena’s bedroom, Loren Weeks wanted the space to reflect the teen’s personality. “Her room shows a confident, eclectic mix of funky new and classic vintage items,” says Weeks, who decorated with bold patterns and metallic accents. “I wanted it to express her character: effortlessly beautiful and self-assured.”

Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
Advertisement
9 of 27 Courtesy of Conran Shop

Table Lamps

Weeks says he wanted to avoid “anything mundane” in Serena’s room. These clear table lamps fit the bill without competing with the polka dot Roma wall fabric against which they are set.

BUY ONLINE NOW Table lamp, Bourgie, $362; at conranusa.com.
Advertisement
10 of 27 Courtesy of Bloomingdales

Bedding and Pillows

The bedding is a mix of Barbara Barry and L’Erba (in the Private Sanctuary pattern). "Serena's really casually elegant, and I tried to bring that feel to her room,” says Weeks.

BUY ONLINE NOW Private Sanctuary white decorative bed pillow with tan accents and bedding, L’Erba, $79 to $179; at bloomingdales.com.
Advertisement
11 of 27 Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

Silver Bed Pillow

“I put some great fabrics in there and hints of metallic,” says Weeks. “We’ve got really great metallic pillows,” which were bought at Bloomingdales. He has no problem mixing metals either-the room features gold, silver and bronze accents.

BUY SILVER PILLOWS Marquis Pillow, Crate amp Barrel, $60; at crateandbarrel.com.
Advertisement
12 of 27 Courtesy of Artnet.com

Marilyn Minter Artwork

“We have a relationship with the Art Production Fund,” says Weeks, who used artwork from artists tied to the organization, which is a non-profit devoted to exposing new audiences to contemporary art, to decorate the house. One such piece in Serena’s room is the glittering eye on the wall by Marilyn Minter, who also created the piece at left.

BUY MARILYN MINTER ART Sparkle photograph, Marilyn Minter, Contact Gallery for price; at artnet.com.
Advertisement
13 of 27 Courtesy of Anthropologie

Bedside Table

Weeks says that Lilly van der Woodsen would have shopped for vintage pieces at Center 44 in Manhattan and Stamford Antique Center in Connecticut, which is where she picked up the two ornate bedside chests in the bedroom.

BUY A DECORATIVE CHEST Marcela dresser, Anthropologie, $1,498; at anthropologie.com.
Advertisement
14 of 27 Courtesy of Jayson

Settee

The fictional apartment is a high rise on the East Side, not too far from the Palace Hotel, where the van der Woodsens lived in the first season while their apartment was being renovated. “They’re on the 35th floor approximately,” says Weeks, which makes a settee by the window a lovely place to sit and enjoy the view.

BUY A SETTEE Vintage gilt settee, Jayson Home amp Garden, $3,795; at jaysonhomeandgarden.com.
Advertisement
15 of 27 Courtesy of Artnet.com

Amy Gartrell Artwork

Another Art Production Fund artist featured in Serena’s bedroom is Amy Gartrell, who created both the piece to the left and the bright one that hangs above the desk in the bedroom.

BUY AMY GARTRELL ARTWORK Printed carpet tapestry, Amy Gartrell, price upon request; at artnet.com.
Advertisement
16 of 27 Courtesy of Ikea

White Desk

Any high-schooler needs a place to study (although we never seem to see Serena do too much of that); Serena’s functional-yet-stylish desk and chair are from Poliform USA, as are many of the other clean-lined items in the apartment.

BUY A WHITE DESK FREDRIK, Ikea, $100; at ikea.com.
Advertisement
17 of 27 Courtesy of Target

Floor Mirror

A long mirror sits in front of the three-panel sliding-door closet. “It’s made with translucent material and the walls are covered in boa skin,” says Weeks. No walk-in for her? “Blair has a walk-in closet and we’re trying to establish some differences between our characters,” he says.

BUY A FLOOR MIRROR Cheval mirror, Dolce, $180; at target.com.
Advertisement
18 of 27 Jonny Valiant

Dining Room and Kitchen

“The main living room, the kitchen, the dining room-they all flow together, but they’re defined by columns and a change in the floor material,” says Weeks, who loves the kitchen space. “It stands in sharp contrast to the traditional.”

Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
Advertisement
19 of 27 Courtesy of Design Within Reach

Dining Room Chair

The blue stone-top dining table with hammered metal base is from ABC Home, while the modern chairs are from Cherner. (Lilly’s rebellious side doesn’t need to have a matching table and chairs!)

BUY ONLINE NOW Armchair, Cherner, $999; at dwr.com.
Advertisement
20 of 27 Courtesy of Tom Dixon

Window Candelabra

Also from ABC Home are the blown-glass chandelier above the table and the candelabra that sits in the window, which is Spin by Tom Dixon.

BUY ONLINE NOW Spin candelabra, Tom Dixon, price upon request; at tomdixon.net.
Advertisement
21 of 27 Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

Red Rug

We’ll see how many family meals the Bass/van der Woodsens share in this room. If and when they do, you can bet they’ll be more fiery than the red Masry carpet below their feet.

BUY A RED RUG Remy rug, Crate amp Barrel, $50 to $199; at crateandbarrel.com.
Advertisement
22 of 27 Courtesy of Le Creuset

Red Bowl and Cookware

Weeks also used primary colors in the kitchen-the red cookware (and tea kettle) in the kitchen are all by Le Creuset. The blue sliding doors, created by Poliform USA and painted with Benjamin Moore paint in Ol’ Blue Eyes, “anchors the center of the set" by adding a solid, bold piece of color right in the middle of the open living space, says Weeks.

BUY ONLINE NOW Item name, Le Creuset, $60; at cooking.com.
Advertisement
23 of 27 Jonny Valiant

Home Office

Lilly’s work space at the base of the stairs is an eclectic mix of refined pieces (like her Louis-style desk) and avant-garde items (faux-cowhide rug). “She’s a happening matron,” says Weeks. ”With this apartment, we see Lilly’s rebellious, independent side re-emerge.”

Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.
Advertisement
24 of 27 Courtesy of Room & Board

Eames Chair

“The Eames-style lounge chair with the Missoni fabric was one of many inspired moves by our set decorator, Christina Tonkin,” says Weeks. Many furniture pieces were covered in interesting fabrics-the top of the desk and desk chair, both from ABC Home in Manhattan, were upholstered in faux elephant hide.

BUY ONLINE NOW Lounge Chair, Eames, $2,889; at roomandboard.com.
Advertisement
25 of 27 Courtesy of ABC Home

Cowhide Rug

The faux animal skin theme extends to this cowhide rug, also from ABC Home. “The van der Woodsen apartment is intended to be a rejection of the conventions of the Upper East Side while still respecting many of its traditions and values,” says Weeks, who made this evident with the expensive, modern pieces in this space.

BUY ONLINE NOW Cowhide Collections rug, ABC Home, $400; at abchome.com.
Advertisement
26 of 27 Courtesy of David Weeks Studio

Aluminum Bullet Chandelier

Weeks names this David Weeks chandelier (found above Lilly’s desk) as one of his favorite pieces in the apartment. “David’s fixtures are clean, sculptural and sexy,” he says. And very fitting for the home’s inhabitants.

BUY ONLINE NOW Aluminum bullet chandelier, David Weeks Studio, pricing upon request; at davidweeksstudio.com.
Advertisement
27 of 27 Courtesy of Artedona.com

Desk Vase

The glassware throughout the apartment, including this Orrefours vase from Lilly’s desk and the hand-blown glass bowl on the main living room table from ABC Home, add subtle architectural elements to the space without competing with the art.

BUY ONLINE NOW Zvizz vase, Orrefours, $102; at artedona.de.

Learn more about TV's most stylish show at CWTV.com and Watch Gossip Girl Mondays 8/7c on The CW.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!