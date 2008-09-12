Gossip Girl Set: Get the Look

Living Room
Jonny Valiant
White Sofas
Courtesy of Allmodernfurniture.com
Red Wire Side Table
Courtesy of Decorati.com
Jessica Craig-Martin Art
Courtesy of Artnet.com
Wall Sconce (Above Fireplace)
Courtesy of Davidweeksstudio.com
Wooden Boxes
Courtesy of Barneys
Blue Lamps
Courtesy of Velocity Art and Design
Serena’s Bedroom
Jonny Valiant
Table Lamps
Courtesy of Conran Shop
Bedding and Pillows
Courtesy of Bloomingdales
Silver Bed Pillow
Courtesy of Crate & Barrel
Marilyn Minter Artwork
Courtesy of Artnet.com
Bedside Table
Courtesy of Anthropologie
Settee
Courtesy of Jayson
Amy Gartrell Artwork
Courtesy of Artnet.com
White Desk
Courtesy of Ikea
Floor Mirror
Courtesy of Target
Dining Room and Kitchen
Jonny Valiant
Dining Room Chair
Courtesy of Design Within Reach
Window Candelabra
Courtesy of Tom Dixon
Red Rug
Courtesy of Crate & Barrel
Red Bowl and Cookware
Courtesy of Le Creuset
Home Office
Jonny Valiant
Eames Chair
Courtesy of Room & Board
Cowhide Rug
Courtesy of ABC Home
Aluminum Bullet Chandelier
Courtesy of David Weeks Studio
Desk Vase
Courtesy of Artedona.com
