Gossip Girl Season Three: Get the Look

Episode 9

Chuck and Nate are scheming to get Serena and Blair back to BFF status, but S has no time for games now that she's building her career. The junior publicist is all-business in a Nanette Lepore coat (shop the style), Chanel purse (shop the style) and MCL by Matthew Campbell Laurenza earrings. "I was on the search to figure out who this new Serena is going to be and who she is trying to become as this adult," wardrobe designer Eric Daman says of her more mature style.