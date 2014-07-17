Gossip Girl Housewarming Party

InStyle.com
Jul 17, 2014 @ 4:32 pm
Bart Bass and Lily van der Woodsen, Gossip Girl Housewarming Party, New York City
pinterest
Bart Bass and Lily van der Woodsen
Newlyweds Bart Bass and Lily van der Woodsen threw an extravagant housewarming party to celebrate not only their freshly renovated apartment, but also the coming together of their families. As is the way with this Upper East Side crowd, however, appearances are not always what they seem, and the event, which InStyle covered exclusively, was chock full of drama.
Giovanni Rufino/The CW
Blair Waldorf, Leighton Meester, Gossip Girl Housewarming Party
pinterest
Blair Waldorf
Looking chic in a beaded crimson frock by Nodresscode, Blair Waldorf didn't let the lavish party slow down her plan to seek revenge on Vanessa Abrams for using pictures of the her former flame, the Duke, and his step-mother as blackmail against her.

Click here to get Blair’s look from this scene.
Giovanni Rufino/The CW
Ariel Foxman, Serena van der Woodsen, Honor Brodie and Lily van der Woodsen
pinterest
Ariel Foxman, Serena, Honor & Lily
The guest list was a New York City Who's Who. Here Lily introduced daughter Serena van der Woodsen to InStyle magazine’s assistant managing editor Honor Brodie (in Walter) and managing editor Ariel Foxman (in Thom Browne).
Giovanni Rufino/The CW
Eric and Serena van der Woodsen, Gossip Girl Housewarming Party
pinterest
Eric and Serena van der Woodsen
Never a wallflower, back to bad-girl Serena spoke with brother Eric van der Woodsen at the party, looking chic in a revealing black McQ jacket and skirt by Rag amp Bone. Serena didn’t fit into her mother’s plan of appearing like the perfect family when an In Style reporter asked a few questions.
Giovanni Rufino/The CW
Blair Waldorf and Chuck Bass, Gossip Girl Housewarming Party, New York City
pinterest
Blair Waldorf and Chuck Bass
While it was all part of her plan to have Chuck Bass seduce Vanessa, Blair tried to distract Chuck away from Vanessa in Lily’s home office after seeing Chuck's genuine interest in her start to grow.
Giovanni Rufino/The CW
Bart and Chuck Bass, Gossip Girl Housewarming Party
pinterest
Bart and Chuck Bass
Stepping away from the main event, father and son Bart and Chuck surveyed the scene in their new apartment while discussing Chuck's interest in buying and restoring a landmark bar close to Vanessa's heart for Bass Industries.
Giovanni Rufino/The CW
Chuck Bass, Gossip Girl Housewarming Party
pinterest
Chuck Bass
After a harsh talk from his father who vetoed his Brooklyn venture, a defeated Chuck retreated to a quiet room to contemplate his next move.
Giovanni Rufino/The CW
Lily van der Woodsen and Honor Brodie, Gossip Girl Housewarming Party
pinterest
Lily van der Woodsen and Honor Brodie
Lily looked stunning in a bright red Armani dress and Van Cleef and Arpels jewels. Here she chatted with Brodie, as her uniformed staff passed through the living room with champagne and canapés.
Giovanni Rufino/The CW
1 of 9

Advertisement
1 of 8 Giovanni Rufino/The CW

Bart Bass and Lily van der Woodsen

Newlyweds Bart Bass and Lily van der Woodsen threw an extravagant housewarming party to celebrate not only their freshly renovated apartment, but also the coming together of their families. As is the way with this Upper East Side crowd, however, appearances are not always what they seem, and the event, which InStyle covered exclusively, was chock full of drama.
Advertisement
2 of 8 Giovanni Rufino/The CW

Blair Waldorf

Looking chic in a beaded crimson frock by Nodresscode, Blair Waldorf didn't let the lavish party slow down her plan to seek revenge on Vanessa Abrams for using pictures of the her former flame, the Duke, and his step-mother as blackmail against her.

Click here to get Blair’s look from this scene.
3 of 8 Giovanni Rufino/The CW

Ariel Foxman, Serena, Honor & Lily

The guest list was a New York City Who's Who. Here Lily introduced daughter Serena van der Woodsen to InStyle magazine’s assistant managing editor Honor Brodie (in Walter) and managing editor Ariel Foxman (in Thom Browne).
Advertisement
4 of 8 Giovanni Rufino/The CW

Eric and Serena van der Woodsen

Never a wallflower, back to bad-girl Serena spoke with brother Eric van der Woodsen at the party, looking chic in a revealing black McQ jacket and skirt by Rag amp Bone. Serena didn’t fit into her mother’s plan of appearing like the perfect family when an In Style reporter asked a few questions.
Advertisement
5 of 8 Giovanni Rufino/The CW

Blair Waldorf and Chuck Bass

While it was all part of her plan to have Chuck Bass seduce Vanessa, Blair tried to distract Chuck away from Vanessa in Lily’s home office after seeing Chuck's genuine interest in her start to grow.
Advertisement
6 of 8 Giovanni Rufino/The CW

Bart and Chuck Bass

Stepping away from the main event, father and son Bart and Chuck surveyed the scene in their new apartment while discussing Chuck's interest in buying and restoring a landmark bar close to Vanessa's heart for Bass Industries.
Advertisement
7 of 8 Giovanni Rufino/The CW

Chuck Bass

After a harsh talk from his father who vetoed his Brooklyn venture, a defeated Chuck retreated to a quiet room to contemplate his next move.
Advertisement
8 of 8 Giovanni Rufino/The CW

Lily van der Woodsen and Honor Brodie

Lily looked stunning in a bright red Armani dress and Van Cleef and Arpels jewels. Here she chatted with Brodie, as her uniformed staff passed through the living room with champagne and canapés.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!