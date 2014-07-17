Gossip Girl Housewarming Party

1 of 8 Giovanni Rufino/The CW

Bart Bass and Lily van der Woodsen

Newlyweds Bart Bass and Lily van der Woodsen threw an extravagant housewarming party to celebrate not only their freshly renovated apartment, but also the coming together of their families. As is the way with this Upper East Side crowd, however, appearances are not always what they seem, and the event, which InStyle covered exclusively, was chock full of drama.