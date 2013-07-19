Go Ironman in Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop x Cynthia Rowley Collection

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop got some sea legs! The Jill of All Trades teamed up with fashion designer Cynthia Rowley to release a four-piece limited edition collection of beach-to-street apparel, including flask bangle bracelet and gold and geometric wetsuits (who wants to channel Ironman?). The collaboration just went on sale, and three of the pieces sold out no time at all. The floral neoprene leggings are still available—so scoop them up before they’re gone on goop.com. Click to see the full collection.

