Go Ironman in Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop x Cynthia Rowley Collection

Andrea Cheng
Jul 19, 2013 @ 10:00 am

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop got some sea legs! The Jill of All Trades teamed up with fashion designer Cynthia Rowley to release a four-piece limited edition collection of beach-to-street apparel, including flask bangle bracelet and gold and geometric wetsuits (who wants to channel Ironman?). The collaboration just went on sale, and three of the pieces sold out no time at all. The floral neoprene leggings are still available—so scoop them up before they’re gone on goop.com. Click to see the full collection.

1 of 4 Courtesy Photo

Geometric Wetsuit

Color block with this trendy geometric suit that boasts neon stitching.

$210; goop.com.

2 of 4 Courtesy Photo

Floral leggings

Sport a bikini top with these neoprene leggings at the beach, and throw on a tee and blazer at night.

$245; goop.com.

3 of 4 Courtesy Photo

Gold wetsuit

This metallic neoprene suit was so hot in demand that it's already sold out. Click to bring it back.

$295; goop.com.

4 of 4 Courtesy Photo

Flask bangle

Stylish and discreet, this flask poses as a bracelet.

$225; goop.com

