Khloé Kardashian's Exclusive Denim Collaboration With Zara Is Here — and Everything Is Under $100
The wait is over: You can finally shop Good American's highly anticipated denim collection at Zara starting today. (If you act fast before it sells out, that is.)
Khloé Kardashian's denim brand teamed up with the popular retailer to launch an 12-piece collection featuring jeans, a jumpsuit, t-shirts, tank tops, and a shacket. The drop marks Good American's first major fashion collaboration and stays true to the brand's size-inclusive blueprint. Designed with stretchy, sculpting fabrics and "gap-proof waistbands," all five jean silhouettes are available in sizes 00 to 30, while the additional styles range from sizes XS to 5XL. According to a press release, the brands utilized recycled and ecologically grown cotton for the collection, as well as "environmentally friendly production processes," to reflect their sustainability efforts.
"It was a no-brainer to work with such an iconic, global brand," Khloé tells InStyle. "In many ways, I see both Good American and Zara as pioneers in fashion in their own right, each bringing more accessibility to the fashion industry."
While Good American's denim can cost up to $195, everything in the Zara collection is under $100 — all the jeans are priced at $70, and the tees start at $36. Even the priciest piece in the launch, the short-sleeved Sculpting Jumpsuit, is still affordable at $90 compared to Good American's $180 version.
Khloé, who's a "tried and true fan of a good skinny jean," says her favorite piece in the Good American x Zara collection has to be the High-Rise Classic Slim jeans."These make my legs look super long and really hold me in," she says. She notes that she likes pairing the jeans with the tank top from the collection "for an easy, comfortable yet sexy look."
And, of course, her sisters have already gotten their hands on the pieces — and may have even had a bit of a say during the design stages. "I value all my sisters' opinions when I'm exploring new styles or products for Good American with our design team," Khloe shares. "I have to say, they're as obsessed with this line as I am!"
The most important takeaway from the Good American x Zara collab? Khloé just wants you to feel good. She says the goal "is for all women to feel confident in our clothes, and trust that we'll have styles that they'll look absolutely beautiful and sexy in, no matter their size or shape."
Get your hands on the Good American x Zara collection before it's gone.