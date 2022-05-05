Khloé Kardashian's Exclusive Denim Collaboration With Zara Is Here — and Everything Is Under $100

Khloé Kardashian's denim brand teamed up with the popular retailer to launch an 12-piece collection featuring jeans, a jumpsuit, t-shirts, tank tops, and a shacket. The drop marks Good American's first major fashion collaboration and stays true to the brand's size-inclusive blueprint. Designed with stretchy, sculpting fabrics and "gap-proof waistbands," all five jean silhouettes are available in sizes 00 to 30, while the additional styles range from sizes XS to 5XL. According to a press release, the brands utilized recycled and ecologically grown cotton for the collection, as well as "environmentally friendly production processes," to reflect their sustainability efforts.