Try This DIY: Perfect Party Plates for Your Awards Show Soireé

The 86th Annual Academy Awards are this Sunday, and we here at the InStyle offices have plans to gather around the TV promptly at 5:30 p.m. EST for the red-carpet kickoff, prepared for the long (but fun!) night ahead with plenty of pizza and chocolate. And thanks to Jenni Radosevich at iSpyDIY, we'll be able to get into the spirit of the evening even more with these DIY gold-star plates.

Radosevich came up with the idea especially for us, and once we saw the finished product, we immediately thought how perfect they'd be for Oscars night -- or any awards show celebration! If you're hosting a soireé this Sunday (or heck, even just looking to add some pizzazz to tired tableware) check out Radosevich's seven-step tutorial on how to create these party-perfect plates.

MORE:

• Make It Yourself: DIY an Embellished Cross-body Bag in 7 Steps

• How to Get Amy Adams and Jennifer Lawrence's American Hustle Hair

• Listen Up: Here's How to Say Lupita Nyong'o's Name