The Best Gold Chains for Layering Like a Style Star

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Elana Zajdman
Jan 11, 2018 @ 3:00 pm

There’s something extremely satisfying about getting the most mileage out of your accessories, particularly your jewelry. If you’re like a lot of us and you find you’re constantly in the fast lane rushing from point a to b, than you might not have time to change up your accessories before you head out for the evening. Or perhaps you just don’t want to have to do so, and you enjoy accessorizing day to night. Gold chain necklaces are quite possibly the most versatile piece of jewelry one could own.

They can be dressed up or dressed down. Whether you’re wearing a tee and jeans or off to an evening affair, the perfect gold chain can single handedly make your outfit. The fun part about chains is that you can go very subtle or layer them on to create a dramatic look that demands attention. Scroll below to see some of our favorites.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Triple Layer Necklace

For a cool edge, look no further.

Ambush $543 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Classic-Short Chain Necklace

The kind of thing you put on and never take off.

Etsy $26 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Multi-Chain Pendant 

A timeless treasure to covet forever. 

Isabel Marant $117 (Originally $195) SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

18K Gold Hammered Collar Necklace

This will literally look good with everything.

Aurelie Bidermann $9,491 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Oversized Chain-Link Necklace

A statement piece that will make heads turn for all the right reasons. 

Seeme $587 (Originally $839) SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Chunky Chain Necklace

Wear by itself or layer with longer chains for a more dramatic look. 

Moschino Vintage $425 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Large Rectangular Chain

Pair over a turtleneck.

Jane Diaz $80 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Chunky Puma  Collar Necklace

Take a cue from the stunning Sofia de Betak, and pair this with an open neckline. 

Chufy $1,325 SHOP NOW

