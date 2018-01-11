The Best Gold Chains for Layering Like a Style Star

There’s something extremely satisfying about getting the most mileage out of your accessories, particularly your jewelry. If you’re like a lot of us and you find you’re constantly in the fast lane rushing from point a to b, than you might not have time to change up your accessories before you head out for the evening. Or perhaps you just don’t want to have to do so, and you enjoy accessorizing day to night. Gold chain necklaces are quite possibly the most versatile piece of jewelry one could own.

They can be dressed up or dressed down. Whether you’re wearing a tee and jeans or off to an evening affair, the perfect gold chain can single handedly make your outfit. The fun part about chains is that you can go very subtle or layer them on to create a dramatic look that demands attention. Scroll below to see some of our favorites.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 5 Fashion-Forward Boots That'll Fit Your Budget