whitelogo
whitelogo
Gold & Black
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Gold & Black
InStyle.com
Sep 12, 2007 @ 6:10 pm
Tote
Quilted patent leather tote, Ann Taylor, $198;
anntaylor.com
.
Brian Henn
Pumps
Metallic-and patent-leather pumps, BCBG Max Azria, $225;
bcbg.com
.
Brian Henn
Bangles
Enamel bangles with gold plate, Kenneth Jay Lane, $65 each;
maxandchloe.com
.
Brian Henn
Clutch
Calf-hair clutch with patent leather, Rafe, $350;
rafe.com
.
Brian Henn
Flats
Satin flats, Bettye Muller, $330; at People's, 404-816-7292.
Sunglasses
Plastic-and metal sunglasses, Chanel, $350; 800-550-0005.
Brian Henn
Necklace
Gold-plated brass, Couture Couture L.A., $400; 310-550-0736.
Brian Henn
1
of
8
Advertisement
1 of 7
Brian Henn
Tote
Quilted patent leather tote, Ann Taylor, $198;
anntaylor.com
.
Advertisement
2 of 7
Brian Henn
Pumps
Metallic-and patent-leather pumps, BCBG Max Azria, $225;
bcbg.com
.
3 of 7
Brian Henn
Bangles
Enamel bangles with gold plate, Kenneth Jay Lane, $65 each;
maxandchloe.com
.
Advertisement
4 of 7
Brian Henn
Clutch
Calf-hair clutch with patent leather, Rafe, $350;
rafe.com
.
Advertisement
5 of 7
Flats
Satin flats, Bettye Muller, $330; at People's, 404-816-7292.
Advertisement
6 of 7
Brian Henn
Sunglasses
Plastic-and metal sunglasses, Chanel, $350; 800-550-0005.
Advertisement
7 of 7
Brian Henn
Necklace
Gold-plated brass, Couture Couture L.A., $400; 310-550-0736.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!