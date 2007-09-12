Gold & Black

Tote
Tote
Quilted patent leather tote, Ann Taylor, $198; anntaylor.com.
Brian Henn
Pumps
Pumps
Metallic-and patent-leather pumps, BCBG Max Azria, $225; bcbg.com.
Brian Henn
Bangles
Bangles
Enamel bangles with gold plate, Kenneth Jay Lane, $65 each; maxandchloe.com.
Brian Henn
Clutch
Clutch
Calf-hair clutch with patent leather, Rafe, $350; rafe.com.
Brian Henn
Flats
Flats
Satin flats, Bettye Muller, $330; at People's, 404-816-7292.
Sunglasses
Sunglasses
Plastic-and metal sunglasses, Chanel, $350; 800-550-0005.
Brian Henn
Necklace
Necklace
Gold-plated brass, Couture Couture L.A., $400; 310-550-0736.
Brian Henn
