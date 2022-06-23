Going Out Clothes Are Back, and Amazon Has Tons of Trendy Options for Under $50

Now that summer is officially here, you might just find yourself getting out of the house more often. But if your wardrobe mostly consists of sweatpants and activewear these days, you could probably use some new going out clothes. Luckily, Amazon is overflowing with trendy night-out outfits, and we found 10 under-$50 options that are too cute to pass up.

Shop Going Out Clothes Under $50:

Starting off with a TikTok favorite, the Modegal strapless mesh bustier is a year-round closet staple. Available in 17 colors and sizes 00 through 14, the corset has boning down the front with a mesh overlay and a zipper closure up the back. This summer, you can wear the bustier with a high-waisted mini skirt or a pair of flowy shorts for an instantly chic upgrade to any outfit. And once it cools off again, throw the top on under a blazer for a sophisticated look.

If you're looking for a one-and-done outfit, go with this BTFBM ruched mini dress that costs just $14. It's made from a blend of polyester and rayon that one shopper called "perfect for summer," and it comes in 10 colors and patterns. Thanks to the drawstrings on both sides, you can decide where you want the hemline to hit on your legs. Simply style it with a pair of heeled sandals and a shoulder bag, and you're ready to head out for the night.

For a more formal look, check out this Lyaner one-shoulder ruched bodycon. The "super stretchy and flattering" mini dress is available in 26 colorways and sizes XS through XL. Given its simple style, the dress would pair well with tons of different accessories: Go for a bold jewelry moment with oversized hoop earrings and bangle bracelets, or put the focus on a pair of heels and a bag in the same bright color.

Speaking of statement shoes, the Jessica Simpson Zaliye High-Heel Sandals are on sale for 40 percent off. The faux leather shoes come in five colors, each with a braided thong strap, quilting on the footbed, and a block heel. These would look great with a pair of jeans and a simple blouse, or styled with a mini dress for some extra flair.

And for a bag, the Ulla Ruched Convertible Clutch from The Drop is the versatile $40 purse of our dreams. It can be worn as a shoulder bag, a wristlet, or a clutch, so you essentially get three bags for the price of one. The faux-leather purse has a ruched design and a top zipper closure to keep your belongings safe, plus, it's the perfect size to fit your phone and wallet for a night out without being too bulky.

After more than two years of living through a pandemic, you deserve to treat yourself to a few new going out pieces — and you truly can't beat the prices on these night-out Amazon finds that start at just $7.