The Shoe Book Feeds Our Desire for Fancy Footwear

Footwear fiends, meet your new encyclopedia: The Shoe Book, by Nancy MacDonell ($50; assouline.com), chronicles the accessory's rich history, tracing its origins from ancient Armenian sandals to Dorothy's ruby slippers and beyond—plus, it includes interviews with Christian Louboutin, Sarah Jessica Parker, and more. Featuring 360 pages and 300 gorgeous visuals, this book will fulfill all your shoe fantasies.

"We’re having a major shoe moment," MacDonell writes. "What we choose to put on our feet has enormous significance." We couldn't agree more! Captivating women around the world for centuries as a form of expression that communicates to the world who they are or who they want to be, shoes have become integrated into our lives. The Shoe Book takes a look at footwear past and present and reviews a wide range of iconic styles and their designers—from sneakers to stilettos and Birkenstocks to booties—and we simply can't get enough.

Love shoes? Flip through our gallery to get a sneak peek inside The Shoe Book now.

This feature originally appeared InStyle's May issue, available on newsstands and for digital download now.