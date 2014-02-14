Get an Inside Look at How an Engagement Ring is Made

With Valentine's Day being today, we expect some of you are hoping to receive that extra special bling. To make the search for a perfect bauble less stressful, high-end jewelry brand Ritani is modernizing the way people purchase diamond engagement rings by integrating the online and offline experience. They know purchasing an engagement ring can be a daunting task—from understanding diamond cuts, color grades, clarity grading and carat weight to even knowing where to begin. Ritani has introduced a unique method of engagement ring shopping that allows customers to make the most informed decision when it comes to their big purchase. Priding themselves on the Ritani difference, the brand tracks the crafting of each ring from start to finish as they are designed and handcrafted in New York City, and makes you a part of the process.

First, their Virtual Gemologist allows you to work one-on-one with an expert to compare diamonds online in HD video to ensure you have found the stone you want. After answering all your gem-related questions, Ritani builds up two engagement ring styles, which are sent to your home or local retailer for you to review obligation-free. If you love the ring, you can buy it then, but if its not quite what you dreamed, you can hand it back for a guaranteed 100 percent refund. Talk about risk free shopping! Ritani's goal is to make certain that the end product is a ring worthy of the lifelong love you will share with your partner. To design a ring worthy of your sweetheart for Valentine's Day, visit ritani.com.

We got an inside look at how Ritani's diamonds go from rough stone to faceted gem—see the diamond cutting process from start to finish in our gallery!

MORE:

• Dazzling Non-Traditional Celebrity Engagement Rings

• Celebrity Engagement Rings: See the Sparklers that Rock

• Jumpsuits: The Latest Trend in Bridal Fashion