Go Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Pop-Up Shop

Kelsey Glein
May 07, 2014 @ 2:25 pm

Get excited—Gwyneth Paltrow's glorious new Goop pop-up shop is open for business! The two-story, Nickey Kehoe–designed space located at the posh Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles is flawlessly decorated and everything (yes, literally everything) in the store is for sale.

The shop is undoubtedly Paltrow-inspired, and is everything you'd imagine a Goop space would be. The first floor features a plush tufted sofa topped with a furry white throw pillow, marble tables where shoppers can pause to play backgammon, golden bookshelves stacked with Paltrow's books, and bunches of elegant white flowers meant to invite shoppers into the world of Goop. The second floor has an exposed-wood ceiling, floating racks of gorgeous clothing, and a beauty product stocked armoire. The luxe shabby-chic space gives off the vibe of an upscale apartment rather than a store, prompting us to want to purchase all the wares for our own home.

The thoughtfully curated pop-up is stocked with a multitude of largely exclusive items, including home decor pieces and furniture, children's toys, beauty products by brands like Restorsea, Claire Vivier–designed pouches, delicate jewelry by Jennifer Meyer and Me&Ro, vintage Rolex watches, shoes and bags by Michael Kors, and racks of clothing from Stella McCartney, Veronica Beard, Cushnie Et Ochs, Frame Denim, L'Agence, and more.

Want to master the Goop way of life? Don’t miss out on the opportunity to shop Paltrow’s picks and all things Goop-y at the temporary store, open now through May 11.

Go inside Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop pop-up shop and see photos from the space in our gallery now!

1 of 12 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

The Storefront

Located at the posh Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles, the Goop pop-up shop will be open through May 11.
2 of 12 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

The First Floor

The two-story, Nickey Kehoe-designed space is flawlessly decorated, and includes a plush tufted sofa, bookshelves stocked with vintage wares, and a backgammon set. The best part? Everything in the store is for sale.
3 of 12 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Luxe Tablewares

Stocked with a multitude of home decor items, the pop-up has everything you need to Goop-ify your home.
4 of 12 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Delicate Jewelry

Designs by Jennifer Meyer and Me&Ro (as well as a selection of vintage Rolex watches) fill a large glass case in the center of the space.
5 of 12 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Cook Like Gwyneth

Monogrammed Araks pajamas are laid out alongside Paltrow's own cookbook for your shopping pleasure.
6 of 12 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

A View from the Top

The shop's wooden staircase leads to the second floor and allows you to peek down to the floor below.
7 of 12 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

The Second Floor

Designs by Michael Kors, Stella McCartney, Veronica Beard, Cushnie Et Ochs, Frame Denim, L'Agence, and more fill the bright and cheery space.
8 of 12 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Make It Your Own

Accessories star Claire Vivier designed exclusive pouches for Goop, which you can customize to your heart's desire.
9 of 12 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Don't Forget the Little Ones

Enchanting animal heads adorn one wall, where educational children's toys by Seedling are available for purchase.
10 of 12 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

A Fully Stocked Armoire

Covered in beauty products by Paltrow's favorite Restorsea and more, this section of the store will make your skin glow.
11 of 12 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Exclusive Designs Galore

Overalls? Check. Pick up a white-hot pair by Le Garcon here.
12 of 12 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Put Some Goop in Your Living Space

Snatch up a pillow created by Los Angeles artist Peter Dunham or a Nickey Kehoe crafted napkin for a finishing touch.

