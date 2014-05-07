Get excited—Gwyneth Paltrow's glorious new Goop pop-up shop is open for business! The two-story, Nickey Kehoe–designed space located at the posh Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles is flawlessly decorated and everything (yes, literally everything) in the store is for sale.

The shop is undoubtedly Paltrow-inspired, and is everything you'd imagine a Goop space would be. The first floor features a plush tufted sofa topped with a furry white throw pillow, marble tables where shoppers can pause to play backgammon, golden bookshelves stacked with Paltrow's books, and bunches of elegant white flowers meant to invite shoppers into the world of Goop. The second floor has an exposed-wood ceiling, floating racks of gorgeous clothing, and a beauty product stocked armoire. The luxe shabby-chic space gives off the vibe of an upscale apartment rather than a store, prompting us to want to purchase all the wares for our own home.

The thoughtfully curated pop-up is stocked with a multitude of largely exclusive items, including home decor pieces and furniture, children's toys, beauty products by brands like Restorsea, Claire Vivier–designed pouches, delicate jewelry by Jennifer Meyer and Me&Ro, vintage Rolex watches, shoes and bags by Michael Kors, and racks of clothing from Stella McCartney, Veronica Beard, Cushnie Et Ochs, Frame Denim, L'Agence, and more.

Want to master the Goop way of life? Don’t miss out on the opportunity to shop Paltrow’s picks and all things Goop-y at the temporary store, open now through May 11.

Go inside Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop pop-up shop and see photos from the space in our gallery now!