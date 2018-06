6 of 10 Ron Wolfson/WireImage

Eva Longoria

The shimmer in blush amps up the glow factor. "If your favorite blush doesn't have shimmer, simply put a loose shimmer powder over your blush," says makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff. But don't overdo it with the shimmer. "Shake excess off the brush before applying it," adds Sheriff. The result will be subtle, and light will hit the cheeks perfectly, as it does on Eva Longoria.