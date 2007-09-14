Gloves & Scarves

Sep 14, 2007 @ 12:06 pm
La Crasia Gloves
La Crasia Gloves
Leather gloves, La Crasia Gloves, $125; 212-803-1600.
Brian Henn
Francesco Biasia
Francesco Biasia
Leather gloves, Francesco Biasia, $150; 800-865-5422 for stores.
Brian Henn
Echo
Echo
Wool gloves with faux-fur cuff, Echo, $30; echodesign.com.
Brian Henn
MNG by Mango
MNG by Mango
Leather gloves, MNG by Mango, $29; mangoshop.com.
Brian Henn
Meg Cohen
Meg Cohen
Cashmere arm warmers, Meg Cohen, $75; 212-966-3733.
Brian Henn
Meg Cohen
Meg Cohen
Cashmere scarf, Meg Cohen, $100; 212-966-3733 or megcohendesign.com.
Brian Henn
Echo
Echo
Bamboo wrap scarf, Echo, $58; echodesign.com.
Brian Henn
