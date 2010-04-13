Glee Star Q&A: "What Were You Like in High School?"

Apr 13, 2010 @ 12:09 pm
Dianna Agron and Cory Monteith - Glee Spring Premiere Soiree
Dianna Agron and Cory Monteith
Cory: "I wasn't like Finn. I didn't really go to school as much as he does. I cut a lot of class, so I'm glad things worked out as well as they did! And I think I was pretty sleek as far as what I wore back then."
Lea Michele and Idina Menzel - Glee Spring Premiere Soiree
Lea Michele and Idina Menzel
Lea: "I was a lot like Rachel when I was younger. In high school I wasn't tormented, but I was not the coolest. I lived in New Jersey and if you didn't wear Adidas and Juicy Couture you were, like, out."


The cast of Glee traded their school clothes for designer duds when Fox rolled out the red carpet at West Hollywood's famed Bar Marmont for the show's spring premiere soiree.

-Andrea Simpson
Naya Rivera and Kevin McHale - Glee's Spring Premiere Soiree
Naya Rivera and Kevin McHale
Naya: "I was not like [Santana]! She's in charge and popular and I was neither of those things. I didn't have many friends because I hadn't really come into my own and I was trying to figure things out."
Amber Riley - Glee Spring Premiere Soiree
Amber Riley
Amber: "I was a lot like [Mercedes] on the inside. I talked a lot and I had a lot of fun, but I was a drifter. I hung out with everyone. I think I was pretty normal."
Jessalyn Gilsig and Molly Shannon - Glee's Spring Premiere Soiree
Jessalyn Gilsig and Molly Shannon
Jessalyn: "I wasn't the mean girl, I was nervous! I was really into Cyndi Lauper, a lot of neon and a lot of teased bangs!"

Molly: "I went to a small private high school and I was a really very hard worker. It was a very academically competitive school."
Heather Morris - Glee's Spring Premiere Soiree
Heather Morris
Heather: "I knew a lot of girls that were like Brittany. I had a lot of friends and I got home coming queen my junior year, but other than that I guess I was kind of a loner. I wore Abercrombie and was the hippie girl with the long blonde hair, and hemp bracelets."
Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, director Joss Whedon and Harry Shum Jr. - Glee's Spring Premiere Soiree
Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz
Kevin: "I sang and I was nerdy. I hated being categorized, so [what I wore] was probably the most embarrassing thing-I tried different types of looks that people don't normally wear in high school. I had a thing for scarves and sports coats."

Jenna: "I was the type-A go-getter. I was the class president and vice president of my glee club. I went to Catholic school, so I wore a uniform every day. But I totally left my shirt un-tucked, rolled up my skirt, and wore penny loafers with a higher heel."
ory Monteith, Glee creator Ryan Murphy and Matthew Morrison - Glee's Spring Premiere Soiree
Matthew Morrison
Matthew: "I was really into the arts, I was class president and I dated the homecoming queen, but I was under the radar. I didn't want to make any fashion statements because I was already doing arts and I wanted to stay cool. I grew up in Orange County, so I rocked the surfer vibe."
